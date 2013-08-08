PROFESSOR FICA FERIDO EM CAPOTAMENTO NA “CURVA DO CIEL”

O filho do cantor Jésio Ferreira, o Guaxupé da dupla Gil e Guaxupé, foi a mais nova vítima da perigosa rodovia MG 179, na noite da última quarta-feira (7). Rafael Ferreira (28 anos), professor, havia dado aula em Machado e estava indo embora, seguindo no sentido Poço Fundo – Pouso Alegre, quando, na altura do quilômetro 46 (Curva do Ciel), perdeu o controle de seu Ford Fiesta, saiu da pista e capotou, caindo depois em uma ribanceira. O carro foi parar num pequeno poço e, por sorte, o motorista não morreu afogado.

O rapaz conseguiu sair do veículo pela janela do passageiro e seguiu até a Vila Guilherma, onde pediu ajuda. O morador José Carlos de Paiva (48), que atendeu ao chamado, informou que o jovem tinha, aparentemente, apenas alguns cortes nas proximidades do pulso. A Polícia Militar foi acionada e encaminhou a vítima ao Pronto Atendimento. Rafael foi medicado e depois foi levado pelo pai para Poços de Caldas, onde ficou em observação no hospital da Unimed.

Encontramos o cantor durante a remoção do veículo. Ele repassou mais detalhes sobre caso, relatando que o filho havia saído para o acostamento logo no início da curva e, ao tentar voltar, acabou perdendo o controle. “Deu pra perceber que curva aqui tem uma inclinação que faz com que o carro acabe saindo para a outra pista e, pelo visto, foi o que aconteceu com o meu menino. De ferimentos aparentes só havia mesmo o corte na mão, mas ele também apresentou problemas no pulmão depois do acidente, algumas secreções com sangue e, por isso, está passando por alguns exames. No entanto, graças a Deus, está bem, e é isso que importa”.

Guaxupé fez questão de agradecer ao lavrador que socorreu o professor e ainda ajudou na retirada do veículo, feita por um guincho enviado pela seguradora da família. “Esse senhor, o Carlos, pode contar comigo quando e onde precisar, por tudo o que fez pelo meu filho. Faço questão de garantir isso, porque não é qualquer pessoa que se dispõe a abrir a porta para um estranho e ainda fazer tudo o que ele fez”.