PROFESSOR ALFENENSE “SURTA” E MORRE EM BELO HORIZONTE

Um professor de matemática morreu após ter um surto psicótico e atacar várias pessoas em Belo Horizonte na manhã desta segunda-feira (19). Fabrício Vieira Ribeiro (30 anos) é de Alfenas, e estava na capital para um tratamento psiquiátrico no Hospital Raul Soares.
Segundo a Policia, o rapaz fugiu da casa de um parente, onde estava hospedado, e passou a agredir e roubar pedestres na avenida Amazonas, na região Centro-Sul de BH. Durante o ataque, ele tomou celulares e agrediu várias mulheres, só parando quando foi contido por populares.
A PM foi acionada e teve que algemar o jovem profissional, mas de repente ele começou a passar mal e, apesar do socorro prestado por um militar bombeiro e pelo SAMU, ele faleceu no local.
Fabrício Vieira Ribeiro era professor de matemática no Colégio Athenas. O corpo foi encaminhado ao IML e depois liberado para o traslado, velório e sepultamento em Alfenas, que estava marcado para as 10h00 da manhã desta terça.
(Com informações do Jornal Hoje em Dia e do site Minas Acontece)
