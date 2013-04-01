PROERD FORMA MAIS UMA TURMA EM POÇO FUNDO

Com presença de diversas autoridades civis, militares e convidados de todos os segmentos da sociedade, foi realizada, na manhâ desta quinta-feira (3) mais uma bela formatura do Programa Educacional de Resistência às Drogas e à violência (Proerd) em Poço Fundo. A cerimônia aconteceu no Poço Fundo Tênis Clube, e até o mascote do programa, um grande sucesso do trabalho preventivo da Policia Militar, se fez presente.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.