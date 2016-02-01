PROBLEMAS PÓS-CHUVAS AUMENTAM EM POÇO FUNDO

Não bastassem os problemas vividos pelos moradores da Rua Joaquim Dias Pereira, no bairro Nova Gimirim, que está totalmente intransitável e teve a grande maioria de seus bloquetes arrancados, agora, os dissabores assolam os residentes do bairro São José (Canto).
A exemplo da primeira via citada nesta reportagem, na Rua Prefeito Edgar Ferreira, uma cratera (ocasionada devido ao rompimento de uma manilha) se abriu há mais de duas semanas e, até agora, nada foi feito. Com a chuva de hoje que caiu na cidade, o problema piorou e preocupou a maioria das pessoas que reside lá.
Na paralela a esta, a José Evangelista dos Anjos, parte do calçamento também foi danificado pela tempestade e inspira cuidados.
Contatos foram tentados pelos reclamantes com servidores da Prefeitura, mas, segundo eles, sem sucesso.
O JPF continua acompanhando todos os casos e detalhes você confere na próxima edição.
