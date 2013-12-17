EMPRESÁRIOS DO QATAR VISITAM COOPFAM

O empresário Mohammed Abdul Wahab, fez uma visita à cidade de Poço Fundo na manhã desta terça-feira (17). Acompanhado por colegas do seu país, políticos locais, de Pouso Alegre e também do deputado Ulisses Gomes, ele veio conhecer as dependências, a história e os produtos da Coopfam (Cooperativa dos Produtores Familiares de Poço Fundo e região).

Mohammed, que antes da passagem pelas terras barriga-verde participou de reuniões em Pouso Alegre, onde um grupo de investidores do emirado árabe pretende aplicar cerca de R$ 1 bilhão no setor de logística, inclusive com a construção de um aeroporto de cargas, se mostrou muito simpático e afirmou, em entrevista, que se sentiu bem acolhido pelo povo brasileiro, em especial pelos poço-fundenses. Além disso, não descartou a possibilidade de futuramente fazer negócios com a cooperativa gimirinense.

Em tempo: Durante dois dias, muita gente tratou o empresário como príncipe do Qatar, possivelmente graças a uma informação equivocada repassada à Imprensa e aos envolvidos nas reuniões. Ainda não se sabe a origem da falsa notícia, mas estamos investigando o caso e você terá detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF. O equívoco foi corrigido no texto.

Mohammed Wahab (2º da esq. para a dir.), é recepcionado, com sua comitiva, pelo presidente da Coopfam, Clemilson

Empresário acompanhou atentamente as explicações sobre prova de café, feita por funcionários da cooperativa