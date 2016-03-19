PRI FADINI VAI À ETAPA NACIONAL DO “A MAIS BELA GORDINHA DO BRASIL”

A poço-fundense Priscila Fadini, carinhosamente chamada de “Pri” pela família, amigos e conhecidos, está na etapa nacional do concurso “A Mais Bela Gordinha do Brasil”. A informação é extra-oficial, mas já foi confirmada pela própria modelo plus size à nossa reportagem.

Mostrando que beleza e autoestima não é prerrogativa do que determinam os rótulos definidos por nossa sociedade, Pri entrou de cabeça na proposta do concurso, e de cara recebeu apoio e torcida de quem a cercava e também de toda Poço Fundo. Não demorou para que chamasse a atenção de redes de TV e outras mídias, ávidas por mostrar sua energia e todos os atributos que a tornam apta à disputa pelo título.

Agora, os belos olhos verdes e a magia da gimirinense representarão Poço Fundo, a região e Minas Gerais na grande final, que será realizada no próximo dia 20 de maio, no Centro de Tradições Nordestinas Luiz Gonzaga, na capital fluminense.

Aguarde, pois logo teremos mais novidades na próxima edição do JPF e também ouviremos a nossa representante na rádio Gimirim FM sobre esta conquista.

(fotos: arquivo pessoal)