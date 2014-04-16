PRESOS OS ASSASSINOS DE JOVENS DO OUVIDOR

A Policia Civil prendeu, na manhã desta quarta-feira (16), três dos acusados de matar e tentar incinerar os corpos dos jovens Cleisson e Matheus, moradores do Ouvidor, em Machado, no ultimo dia 6. Um dos autores foi preso na oficina onde trabalha, e os menores em suas residências, nos bairros Santo Antonio II e Jardim das Oliveiras.

Dois menores que também participaram do crime estão foragidos, e outro maior já estava detido, por envolvimento com o trafico de drogas.

Detalhes e tudo sobre como foi o homicídio, você fica sabendo na próxima edição da Gazeta Machadense.