PRESO UM DOS ASSALTANTES DOS CORREIOS DE POÇO FUNDO

A Policia Militar prendeu, no final da tarde de ontem (quinta-feira, 28), um jovem suspeito de envolvimento no assalto à Agência dos Correios de Poço Fundo. Parte do dinheiro roubado foi recuperado.
A prisão se deu após troca de informações com o Pelotão PM gimirinense. Com imagens do circuito interno, os militares de Alfenas conseguiram identificar um dos envolvidos, e foram à sua residência, com mandado de busca e apreensão em mãos. Na casa de Bruno Rodrigues (22 anos), que é estudante universitário e escrevente em um cartório, eles encontraram munições, equipamentos de som automotivo e R$ 20 mil em dinheiro, que o rapaz teria confessado ser a sua parte da quantia roubada da agência (um total de R$ 65 mil). Um veículo também foi apreendido. A arma utilizada pelo detido no crime não foi localizada.
O suspeito e o material apreendido foram encaminhados à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas. Os outros envolvidos ainda estão sendo procurados.
Detalhes em nossas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.
wow, awesome article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thank you for helping out, wonderful info. It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live. by J. K. Rowling.
Pingback: coffee beans kona
sex is pretty hot topic at the moment. I was just talking to my brother about the exact same issue the other day.
Thanks so much for the blog. Will read on…
Im obliged for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my website?
Good site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the rest of the website is also really good.
I get pleasure from, cause I found exactly what I was having a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Pingback: air jordan
I¡¦m now not positive the place you are getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time finding out much more or figuring out more. Thanks for fantastic information I was on the lookout for this information for my mission.
I just want to say I am just all new to blogs and certainly savored this website. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You really have perfect posts. Thanks for sharing your web page.
It’s an amazing piece of writing designed for all the internet visitors; they will get advantage from it I am sure.|
Pingback: Best paddle
Awesome post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Pingback: Adam and Eve Lube
Pingback: pc games free download for windows 7
Pingback: Cheap Vape Supplies
I used to be able to find good advice from your content.|
Thank you, I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve found out till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the supply?
Really enjoyed this article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Say, you have got a nice blog post.Really looking forward to reading through much more. Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Looking around I like to look around the online world, often I will go to Digg and follow thru
I simply want to say I am all new to blogging and site-building and seriously liked you’re web blog. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You really have incredible article content. Many thanks for sharing your blog.
really very good submit, i basically adore this website, keep on it
Pingback: How to Use a Tongue Vibrator,
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thank you again.
Many thanks for sharing this great piece. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Im thankful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Pingback: Sex Bed Restraints,
on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with
Im obliged for the post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thank you for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thanks again for the article.Thanks Again. Great.
Pingback: website link
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Just Browsing While I was surfing yesterday I saw a great post concerning
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Pingback: gourmet hawaiian kona
Very interesting subject , thanks for posting.
Thank you for your blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Pingback: furniture sex
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your further write ups thank you once again.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously think this web site needs much more attention. I all probably be returning to see more, thanks for the advice!
Quite instructive blog site. Will browse on
I thought it was going to be some boring old publish, but it really compensated for my time. I will post a link to this page on my blog page. I am sure my visitors will come across that very useful
Levitra Oro 10 Mg Prezzo Viagra Del Canada Want To Buy Finasteride Wigan [url=http://shopbestedmedrx.com]buy cialis[/url] Amoxicillin Chlamydia Single Dose Se Vende Viagra En Farmacias Sin Receta Drugs Onn Line Buy Zoloft On Line [url=http://bestmedrxed.com]viagra[/url] Propecia Prix Achat Pilule Viagra Propecia Edema Acquistare Viagra Contrassegno Minipress [url=http://cidovir.com]viagra cialis[/url] Propecia Cuidados Amoxicillin Tr K Clv Photo Effet Viagra [url=http://drisdol.com]buy cialis[/url] Does Cephalexin Bladder Infection Cheap Antabuse Disulfiram What Is Amoxicillin Antibiotic For Isotretinoin For Sale Internet [url=http://e-rxnow.com]viagra cialis levitra sample pack[/url] Viagra Online Deutschland Viagra 25 Mg
Perfectly indited written content , thankyou for entropy.
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi
you can also give your baby some antibacterial baby socks to ensure that your baby is always clean`
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really thank you! Want more.
It can be mostly unattainable to see well-informed americans on this area, regrettably you look like you understand the things you’re writing about! With Thanks
When I received this it remained in a significant container plus all the sky was actually sucked out of the deal the bed was in.
Thank you for your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Gday there, just turned aware of your blog site through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s pretty useful. I will like should you decide continue this idea.
Very compelling suggestions you’ll have remarked, thank you for adding.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
Really enjoyed this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
There is apparently a lot to identify about this. I assume you made various good points in features also.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Great.
Incredibly alluring information that you have stated, thank you so much for posting.
send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs tremendous weblog, I desire to be like you
You are my inhalation , I have few web logs and infrequently run out from to brand.
Would you be considering exchanging links?
Revise after almost 2 years: Mattress is actually still standing up great. No drooping in all. Still let down with the foam leading holding warmth. Still quite satisfied general with the investment.
You have brought up a very great points , thankyou for the post.
Pingback: work from home jobs for moms
It truly is nearly unattainable to encounter well-advised individuals on this subject, yet somehow you appear like you fully understand what exactly you’re posting on! With Thanks
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I just desire to inform you that I am new to writing a blog and really loved your article. Very likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You literally have excellent article material. Be Grateful For it for swapping with us all of your blog page
Pingback: fleshlight butt
Very nice blog post. I certainly appreciate this site. Continue the good work!
Pingback: adam and eve discount code
Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending