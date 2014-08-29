PRESO UM DOS ASSALTANTES DOS CORREIOS DE POÇO FUNDO

A Policia Militar prendeu, no final da tarde de ontem (quinta-feira, 28), um jovem suspeito de envolvimento no assalto à Agência dos Correios de Poço Fundo. Parte do dinheiro roubado foi recuperado.

A prisão se deu após troca de informações com o Pelotão PM gimirinense. Com imagens do circuito interno, os militares de Alfenas conseguiram identificar um dos envolvidos, e foram à sua residência, com mandado de busca e apreensão em mãos. Na casa de Bruno Rodrigues (22 anos), que é estudante universitário e escrevente em um cartório, eles encontraram munições, equipamentos de som automotivo e R$ 20 mil em dinheiro, que o rapaz teria confessado ser a sua parte da quantia roubada da agência (um total de R$ 65 mil). Um veículo também foi apreendido. A arma utilizada pelo detido no crime não foi localizada.

O suspeito e o material apreendido foram encaminhados à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas. Os outros envolvidos ainda estão sendo procurados.

