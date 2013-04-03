PRESO SUSPEITO DE COMETER ASSALTOS EM MACHADO

A Polícia Civil conseguiu identificar e prender, no final da manhã desta quarta-feira, um dos envolvidos em pelo menos cinco assaltos cometidos em Machado nos últimos dias. O rapaz, um adolescente de 17 anos, foi encaminhado à 46ª Delegacia de Polícia para as devidas providências. As investigações continuam, no intuito de identificar e prender também outros meliantes que fazem parte da quadrilha.

Estamos acompanhando o caso e repassaremos detalhes nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.