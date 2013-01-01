PRESO MAIS UM ENVOLVIDO NA MORTE DE ESCRIVÃO

Carlão (foto) foi morto ao impedir que a caminhonete do irmão fosse levada por bandidos. Segundo suspeito foi preso nesta segunda

A Polícia Civil conseguiu prender, na tarde desta segunda-feira (30), mais um envolvido no latrocínio que vitimou o escrivão Carlos Roberto Carvalho Júnior, o Carlão. Kesley Blasques seria um dos bandidos que davam apoio, em um VW Voyage, aos que tentaram roubar a caminhonete do irmão do policial, no último dia 24 (terça-feira).

O rapaz foi encontrado no Jardim das Oliveiras, durante uma diligência. Ele tentou fugir a pé por um matagal, mas foi perseguido e contido pelos policiais, que o levaram para a Delegacia. Lá, o rapaz teria confessado sua participação no crime e agora permanece preso, à disposição da Justiça.

Outros membros da quadrilha ainda estão sendo procurados, dentre eles o suspeito de ter efetuado o disparo que atingiu e causou a morte do escrivão.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.