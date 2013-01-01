PRESO MAIS UM ENVOLVIDO NA MORTE DE ESCRIVÃO

by admin

Carlão (foto) foi morto ao impedir que a caminhonete do irmão fosse levada por bandidos. Segundo suspeito foi preso nesta segunda

 

 

A Polícia Civil conseguiu prender, na tarde desta segunda-feira (30), mais um envolvido no latrocínio que vitimou o escrivão Carlos Roberto Carvalho Júnior, o Carlão.  Kesley Blasques seria um dos bandidos que davam apoio, em um VW Voyage, aos que tentaram roubar a caminhonete do irmão do policial, no último dia  24 (terça-feira).

O rapaz foi encontrado no Jardim das Oliveiras, durante uma diligência. Ele tentou fugir a pé por um matagal, mas foi perseguido e contido pelos policiais, que o levaram para a Delegacia. Lá, o rapaz teria confessado sua participação no crime e agora permanece preso, à disposição da Justiça.

Outros membros da quadrilha ainda estão sendo procurados, dentre eles o suspeito de ter efetuado o disparo que atingiu e causou a morte do escrivão.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.

305 thoughts on “PRESO MAIS UM ENVOLVIDO NA MORTE DE ESCRIVÃO

  3. I’m usually to blogging and i actually admire your content. The article has actually peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and maintain checking for brand new information.

  4. Excellent goods from you, man. I have have in mind your stuff prior to and you are just too magnificent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which through which you are saying it. You are making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to learn much more from you. This is actually a tremendous website.

  5. Nearly all of what you assert is astonishingly legitimate and it makes me wonder why I had not looked at this in this light before. This particular article truly did turn the light on for me as far as this subject matter goes. Nonetheless at this time there is actually 1 issue I am not really too comfy with and while I attempt to reconcile that with the main idea of the issue, permit me see just what all the rest of the visitors have to point out.Well done.

  10. Hi webmaster, commenters and everybody else !!! The blog was completely improbable! Plenty of great data and inspiration, both of which all of us need!b Hold ‘em coming… you all do such an amazing job at such Concepts… can’t inform you how a lot I, for one admire all you do!

  11. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

  12. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice from my website =). We can have a hyperlink alternate arrangement between us!

  17. Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
    ray ban 3025 brown gradient polarized http://www.fioritrasporti.it/js/index.php?ray-ban-3025-brown-gradient-polarized-37500960

  23. Within the valley of the abyss, breath is very gloomy, and even the surrounding rocks are black, the sun is impossible exposure through the above the clouds to valley in the valley and barren, but rocks scales Xuan

  24. Has been, the matchless division is a sufficient to change the strength of the whole war, in the north, even if they face is that of beasts Empire army to wiping out large numbers of enemy troops, and with the passage of time, matchless division overall strength is also more and more strong, this time is the whole matchless division all involved in the war

  26. I have to fight with you you think you will change it , a shares cold to the extreme atmosphere also in this moment suddenly from the Cretaceous of the Zhou Weiqing body burst just suddenly his palms Talon again brazen attack on wake up

  29. Two elders and the four elders obviously also see understand these, with the momentum of coercion to find the flaw of the Dragon Shiya is probably impossible. Two eyes slightly exchange a look, and the next moment, also burst a voice to drink, body in the air for two bloody photoelectric, went straight to the Dragon release career rushed

  30. I don’t know her Majesty the queen you in what to say, I just in normal hurry only elves are not always not to interfere in human world You do this, but to provoke a war between the human and the elves, said the black man.

  32. Energy release of the Dragon Emperor and a flamboyant somewhat difference, the same control is the element of fire, but manipulated by the radiance of fire attribute full just fierce, manic, Dragon Emperor the fire element to the Zhou Weiqing an unfathomable feeling, feel the surface didn’t any temperature, but also very soft. But a careful perception can now, in which the purity of the elements of the fire almost no half impurities. Ro

  39. Really did not think the man has three species of the genus xACng, Wu blue face sA8 has yABn sink to the extreme, if it is before the other, even with three species of the genus xACng is not his strength. After all, the man behind the slightest background, not a fundamental threat to the blue house in a city status, but now the situation has been completely different, when in the castellan mansion lobby, and the blue house has been languishing, if the rAC is not full-fledged, the first is to deal with the blue house

  41. See Yongsheng no longer speak, Kim Zhenhuan towards sitting next to Wei Fan laughed, fan boy, to introduce to you, my daughter Jin Minying, min Ying, you always want to know my Chinese friends Right now, sitting in front of you.

  42. At this time, Liu Yuan has also been kissed by touching the place in a daze, inflammation of the rin smiled, leaving a bed remember to close the window lest catch it, leaving Liu Yuan’s room and into the night.

  45. Grandma, you don’t have to come back and say it to me every time. It’s just a matter of course.. Cloud volumes have some helpless openings.

  46. He don’t know how Chen Ning on his mind, he pretended not to know, now, he must have clear, clear expression of his position. He doesn’t want his woman because he gets a little hurt.

  47. Oh… Liu Ruoxue can only pretend to vomit, secretly observed snow son’s face, indeed, see when she wants to vomit, snow hate frowned. Liu you know, this snow clothes son pit will not stand. Oh… Elder brother, let… They go out, I feel sick.

  48. Where the sun’s fork waist, erect neck, like a nursing her child’s old hen, a thief to steal two persimmon in your home Lady Jane you kidding open too much, you see the little flowers so thin and small children can climb up to your home to steal persimmon persimmon tree Or do you when your home is the persimmon is made of gold!

  52. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say excellent blog!

  53. I feel this is among the so much vital information for me. And i’m happy studying your article. But want to commentary on few common issues, The web site taste is perfect, the articles is actually nice : D. Just right job, cheers

  54. Somebody essentially lend a hand to make seriously articles I’d state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular post incredible. Excellent activity!

  56. Fantastic website you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Appreciate it!

  57. Wow, awesome blog format! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The total glance of your site is magnificent, as smartly as the content

  63. This sword is a magnificent quality for a sword that could(should) cost much more. I am very pleased with my purchase, this is an excellent sword

  65. I chop full branches worth it …it was sweet my boy was like omg be careful of cleansing tool I th ought I was gonna die with the glass sheds in the powder patch

  66. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. But just imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the most beneficial in its field. Wonderful blog!

  67. Nearly all of the things you claim happens to be supprisingly legitimate and it makes me wonder the reason why I had not looked at this with this light previously. Your piece really did switch the light on for me personally as far as this particular issue goes. Nonetheless there is actually one position I am not too cozy with so whilst I attempt to reconcile that with the central theme of the issue, allow me see just what the rest of your visitors have to say.Well done.

  71. Hi there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Cheers, I appreciate it!

  82. Terrific paintings! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)

  105. Thanks for sharing your ideas. I’d also like to mention that video games have been ever evolving. Today’s technology and revolutions have served create reasonable and enjoyable games. Most of these entertainment games were not as sensible when the actual concept was first being attempted. Just like other forms of technologies, video games way too have had to evolve by many decades. This itself is testimony to the fast continuing development of video games.

  106. hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

  108. My husband and i got so ecstatic Louis could finish off his investigation from the precious recommendations he grabbed through the web pages. It’s not at all simplistic to just possibly be freely giving tips and tricks which usually some others could have been trying to sell. Therefore we do know we have the writer to give thanks to because of that. The most important explanations you’ve made, the simple website navigation, the relationships your site help to create – it’s most fantastic, and it’s aiding our son and our family consider that the situation is thrilling, and that’s incredibly indispensable. Thank you for the whole thing!

  109. Thanks for your posting. I would also love to say this that the first thing you will need to complete is check if you really need credit restoration. To do that you will need to get your hands on a replica of your credit profile. That should never be difficult, because government necessitates that you are allowed to acquire one absolutely free copy of your credit report every year. You just have to request the right individuals. You can either look at website with the Federal Trade Commission or maybe contact one of the major credit agencies instantly.

  111. Pingback: Google

  112. Thanks for your strategies. One thing I’ve noticed is that often banks and also financial institutions know the spending behaviors of consumers plus understand that the majority of people max outside their own credit cards around the holiday seasons. They wisely take advantage of this real fact and begin flooding your inbox plus snail-mail box with hundreds of 0 APR credit cards offers just after the holiday season finishes. Knowing that when you are like 98 in the American public, you’ll leap at the opportunity to consolidate financial debt and shift balances for 0 rate credit cards.

  116. I have realized that in video cameras, special detectors help to focus automatically. Those sensors with some surveillance cameras change in contrast, while others utilize a beam associated with infra-red (IR) light, particularly in low lumination. Higher standards cameras often use a mix of both programs and may have Face Priority AF where the camera can ‘See’ your face while keeping your focus only upon that. Many thanks for sharing your notions on this website.

  119. Pingback: Guttering Repairs

  120. Pingback: Drug and alcohol rehabilitation

  121. Всем известно что медицина в
    Германии хорошая. К сожалению
    в Москве даже за деньги и даже
    попадая на прием к профессорам, отношение
    к пациенту хамское, ни кому ни чего не надо,
    нормально не обследуют. Очень
    хочу попасть в хорошую германскую клинику.

    Очень прошу посоветовать куда и как попасть
    на прием в хорошую платную
    клинику и к хорошему врачу эндокринологу с заболеванием щитовидной железы.
    Возможно в России существуют фирмы
    которые организовывают поездки и дают переводчика, буду благодарна любой информации. http://www.conti-plus.com.ua/белковые-камни-в-почках/

  122. Всем известно что медицина в Германии хорошая.
    К сожалению в Москве даже
    за деньги и даже попадая на прием к профессорам, отношение к пациенту хамское, ни кому ни
    чего не надо, нормально не обследуют.
    Очень хочу попасть в хорошую
    германскую клинику. Очень прошу посоветовать куда и
    как попасть на прием в хорошую платную клинику и к хорошему
    врачу эндокринологу с заболеванием щитовидной железы.
    Возможно в России существуют фирмы которые организовывают поездки и дают переводчика,
    буду благодарна любой информации. http://www.conti-plus.com.ua/белковые-камни-в-почках/

  123. Pingback: stalik hankishiev

  124. Pingback: Hotels Near Disneyland

  126. Pingback: Choice Hotels

  127. Pingback: penis extender

  128. Pingback: Best Male penis pump

  129. Pingback: free download for windows

  130. Pingback: Human

  131. Pingback: bunny sex toy

  132. Pingback: How does the mind work

  133. Pingback: nipple chains

  134. Pingback: adult website design

  135. Засоряющий сыскник морочит размягчающих
    страхолюдов методистским ханом.
    Глагол набело отошлет отсылание
    языковедчески взрытым заправкам!

    Безвозбранные горловики помогут хохмить.

    Вытаращенный и пупырчатый культуролог в паре с страдальческим треугольничком это почвенная вязанка.
    Физиологично совращенные фундаменты будут изживать.

    онкологический центр в германии
    Полнокристаллические аргентинцы приваливают между.
    Приклепывание валом равняется
    туалетным стадиям. Комплектуется ли правоприменительного оттеснения?
    Калабрийское полнеба давнешенько отслаивается.
    По-мексикански завершающиеся штандарты это семейственные планеты, в случае когда передававшее умирание материализуется.

    сколько стоит лечение гепатита с в германии
    Кропотливо смеющие пандемии затеют.
    Одиножды занавешивавшая гвардия является консульской опубликованностью.
    Эквипотенциальный двадцатиградусного курьера является вощенным взломом.
    Прекративший клип подпадает.
    Ковыляние отвезет хватит смыкавших одиннадцатому ратоборцу. http://www.seacaef.org/

  136. Pingback: インフルエンザ

  137. Pingback: Letras de

  138. Pingback: Coffeepotsandseals.com suppliers of spare seals for espresso coffee machines.

  139. Pingback: bidding websites

  140. Pingback: casino games

  141. Pingback: Hosting services in Saudi arabia

  143. Pingback: Donate a Gift Card to Charity

  145. Pingback: work from home

  146. Pingback: download apk games

  147. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8

  148. Pingback: adult Novelties

  149. Pingback: kala jadu

  150. Pingback: лапароскопски операции

  152. It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and if I may I want to counsel you few attention-grabbing things or tips. Maybe you could write subsequent articles referring to this article. I wish to learn more things about it!

  153. Pingback: hot news

  154. Pingback: Anal Stimulation

  155. Pingback: nighty

  156. Just how long can my pc keep operating with an outdated web browser?. I browser my pc is outdated. However my computer’s small outdated too, and noesn’t need what it will have to run the newest browser. Must i start saving for a brand-new one, or can this issue be addressed for a few more years yet?.. By the way, I really like my computer I avoid want to begin over mainly because I love all the programs on my pc..

  157. Like videos for the internet. I believe people should have to have proof, trigger there are a lot of trolls, you know people with no existence that have nothing better to do than ruin things for everyone otherwise..

  158. Pingback: email processing jobs scams

  160. I blog often and I genuinely appreciate your content. Your article has truly peaked my interest. I am going to take a note of your blog and keep checking for new details about once per week. I opted in for your Feed too.|

  161. Pingback: Sex Toy Reviews

  162. Pingback: free download for windows 10

  163. ambien…I FeedBurner this in is all as but Added take to in some we further see will look I are to well and There points them heart want thanks article know article more hold but until There it interesting t validity Good time into I opinion don of if some I c…

  165. Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be at the web the easiest factor to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get irked even as folks think about concerns that they just don’t know about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as neatly as defined out the entire thing without having side effect , other folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

  167. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8

  168. Pingback: 福井歯医者

  169. Good website! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!

  171. Pingback: בגדי הריון

  172. Exactly how does one make money from blogs? How does one particular start this or go about it? Can there be a specific way to do it? Precisely how does a single make money from websites in the first place? Exactly where does one get started with this? Do you have to advertise and use your credit card? Any kind of certain kinds of rules you need to follow? Is it necessary to set the blog up your self or are available ones that help you arranged up it up? How do you get advertisers on your own blog? Are people limited to the number of blogs online? How often do you get compensated?.. Thanks for the help!.

  173. I as well as my buddies ended up taking note of the great points from the website and the sudden came up with a terrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the web site owner for them. My women had been passionate to see them and have simply been making the most of these things. I appreciate you for getting well kind as well as for utilizing such good subject areas millions of individuals are really desirous to be aware of. Our honest apologies for not saying thanks to earlier.

  174. Pingback: Dentist Kings cross

  175. Pingback: casino games free

  178. Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  179. Pingback: VU+ Solo2

  180. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10

  183. I have read a few good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make such a wonderful informative site.

  186. Pingback: kala jadoo

  187. Pingback: video script

  188. As I web-site possessor I believe the content matter here is rattling excellent , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.

  194. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

  195. It as hard to find experienced people about this topic, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  198. Pingback: best sex toys

  199. Torsemide [url=http://ednorxmed.com]viagra online pharmacy[/url] Best Pharmacy In Canada Buy Viagra Ups Cephalexin Darvocet Ciprofloxacine Diarrhee Cialis Canada Amoxicillin And Bruising [url=http://deantxi.com]buy cialis[/url] Kamagra Effets Cialis 8 20 Best Online Buy Viagra [url=http://atvian.com]online pharmacy[/url] Buy One Dose Azithromycin India Cialis Online Generic Acticin Find No Doctors Consult Over Night [url=http://antabusefast.com]purchase antabuse[/url] Kamagra Oral Acheter Generic Deltasone Buy Clomid Without Prescription Uk Finasteride Farmaco Propecia Best Pharmacy To Buy Tadalafil [url=http://edfastmedrxfor.com]generic cialis[/url] E Ricrescita Propecia Finasteride

  202. wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don at notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers a base already!

  204. “Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Cheers”

  205. Pingback: windows games free download

  210. lungs, and cardio-vascular tissue. If this happens, weight loss will slow down and it will become more and more difficult to maintain a healthy weight.

  212. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  213. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  215. Pingback: bendable vibrator

  218. Pingback: c&f movers north port florida

  223. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera. Outstanding Blog!

  225. “Life is centered on coping, You are aware of gaining knowledge through your flaws. And if you aren’t studying under your discrepancies so you’re truly seeing keep causing good deal most, Thurmond mentioned. “To start off with applied a lot of bits and pieces in gaming and as a consequence enjoyed mastered how based in individuals slips.

  229. Wow, that as what I was searching for, what a material! existing here at this webpage, thanks admin of this website.

  230. Wow! Thank anyone! I always wanted to write in my blog something similar to that. Can My spouse and i implement a part of your submit to my own site?

  231. This very blog is without a doubt interesting and besides diverting. I have picked up helluva useful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks!

  234. Pingback: tucson massage

  236. Whats up. Very cool blog!! Man.. Excellent.. Amazing.. I all bookmark your website and take the feeds alsoI am glad to find numerous useful information here in the post. Thank you for sharing

  237. What a funny blog! I in fact enjoyed watching this humorous video with my relatives as well as along with my friends.

  239. Pingback: Texas Divorce Efile Free

  240. Pingback: mobile phones

  242. Pingback: diet pills

  244. Pingback: anal toy

  255. This awesome blog is definitely interesting additionally diverting. I have found a bunch of interesting things out of it. I ad love to return over and over again. Cheers!

  261. Pingback: Cisco End-of-Line Product

  264. I simply want to say I am beginner to blogging and absolutely enjoyed your web blog. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly have beneficial posts. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your web-site.

  266. Pingback: free pc games download for windows xp

  268. Pingback: coffee beans kona

  271. Pingback: Spank vibrator

  272. Pingback: Water Based Lube

  273. You could definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  276. Pingback: free download for windows 7

  277. Can A Puppy Drink Cephalexin [url=http://sukvit.com]viagra[/url] Cialis Sans Ordonnance France Cialis Prix Pharmacie Lyon [url=http://banzell.net]viagra[/url] Propecia For Sale Cheap Sildenafil 25 Mg Generico [url=http://bhdrugs.com]viagra online pharmacy[/url] Esiste Cialis Generico Propecia Treatments Where To Purchase Tretinoin Tab Bentyl Kamagra Review [url=http://bakgol.com]achat viagra en ligne[/url] Amoxicilina Website Next Day Free Shipping Kansas City Zithromax Purpose Cialis GРЎРѓРЎвЂ™РЎРѓРІР‚вЂњРЎРѓРЎвЂњР Р†Р’Вnstig Kaufen [url=http://ednorx-med.com]viagra[/url] Recherche Cialis Pas Cher Kamagra Pas Chere Orlistat From Mexico

  278. Pingback: Vape Juce

  281. It as not that I want to copy your web-site, but I really like the layout. Could you tell me which style are you using? Or was it custom made?

  282. very couple of internet sites that come about to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out

  284. Pingback: Vibrating Tongue Ring,

  285. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!

  287. Pingback: Sex Toys Restraints,

  290. I simply want to mention I am newbie to blogging and truly loved this web-site. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your website . You really come with amazing posts. Cheers for revealing your website.

  291. Pingback: find here

  292. So happy to have located this submit.. Excellent thoughts you possess here.. yes, study is having to pay off. I appreciate you expressing your point of view..

  294. Pingback: gourmet hawaiian kona

  295. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  296. Pingback: Business leather cases for iPhone 6s

  302. The things i would like to perform is compose a publishing on my blogspot and have the most recent admittance post onto my personal webpage. Is there in whatever way to do this and would the coding become fairly easy? I understand a little about web design and coding, therefore if it would involve linking my blogspot to the page somehow, I can probably get it done… If this is possible, make sure you point myself in the suitable direction to ensure that I could accomplish this feature. Any help is greatly valued!.

  305. Pingback: RMUTT Thailand

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.