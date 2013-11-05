PREJUÍZO NA ESQUINA

Um incidente envolvendo um caminhão de bebidas chamou a atenção de quem passava pela rua Isaías de Carvalho na tarde desta sexta-feira (10). Algumas caixas de cerveja se desprenderam da carga e várias garrafas se quebraram no asfalto. Segundo testemunhas, o transtorno foi causado porque uma das portas da carroceria se abriu quando o caminhão, que seguia sentido ao centro, fazia a conversão para a rua Coronel José Dias. Ninguém se feriu.

O flagrante foi feito pela representante comercial do JPF, Marilia de Lima, que passava pela área no instante em que o motorista e seu ajudante se encarregavam de retirar os engradados e a maioria dos estilhaços que haviam se espalhado pela via.