PREFEITURA MANIFESTA-SE SOBRE SUSPENSÃO DE CONCURSO

A Prefeitura de Poço Fundo publicou, em seu site oficial, uma nota de esclarecimentos à população, falando sobre a suspensão, por determinação da Justiça, dos efeitos do concurso público realizado para provimento de cargos municipais. No texto, há concordância com a devida apuração dos fatos.

O Poder Executivo, primeiro, se isenta de qualquer erro cometido. Na nota, afirma-se que os trâmites para contratação da responsável pela execução dos trabalhos correram dentro do que manda a Lei e lembra que uma denúncia quanto à idoneidade da empresa foi arquivada. No entanto, cita também que ficou sabendo por meio “da Imprensa e de terceiros” que algumas irregularidades ocorreram no dia das avaliações, bem como sobre a publicação falha de dois editais dos locais de provas e, por isso, desde então, acompanha as apurações do Ministério Público, concordando com a suspensão e prometendo colaborar com as investigações até que tudo esteja devidamente esclarecido.

