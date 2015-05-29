PREFEITURA INICIA OPERAÇÃO TAPA BURACOS

As dezenas de crateras existentes em alguns bairros de Poço Fundo começaram a receber, finalmente, a atenção devida. A Prefeitura iniciou, nesta semana, uma operação tapa-buracos, após publicação de reclamações no JPF e vários pedidos feitos na Cãmara de Vereadores. A ação, segundo o Poder Executivo, está sendo realizada depois de “um período de planejamento e devido aos prazos legais exigidos para que a aplicação de recursos seja feita de maneira correta e transparente”. Os detalhes deste trabalho em nossa próxima edição.
Foto: Ascom Prefeitura de Poço Fundo
