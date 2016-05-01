PREFEITURA INICIA OBRAS DE REPARO EM VIAS DANIFICADAS

Servidores da Prefeitura iniciaram, hoje (4), as obras de reparo da Rua Joaquim Dias Pereira, no bairro Nova Gimirim. Após mais de duas semanas intransitável, a via teve grande parte de seus bloquetes arrancada pelas fortes chuvas que caíram no município. Além da recolocação das pedras do calçamento, os funcionários ainda verificaram as manilhas existentes no local para possível troca das mesmas.

Outras vias do bairro São José (Canto) continuam aguardando reparos e nossa reportagem acompanha todos os fatos, a fim de noticiá-los na próxima edição.