PREFEITURA INICIA INSTALAÇÃO DE NOVAS LIXEIRAS

A Prefeitura de Poço Fundo iniciou, nesta semana, a instalação de novas e grandes lixeiras para depósito de sacolas e sacos com resíduos domésticos e do comércio. A idéia é acabar ou, pelo menos, fazer com que diminua a grande quantidade de lixo deixada em locais inadequados, como nos canteiros centrais das avenidas poço-fundenses, e também proteger os pacotes com os detritos da ação de animais, principalmente câes.
Por enquanto, a fixação ocorreu apenas alguns pontos da avenida Dr. Lélio e da avenida João Gonçalves de Lima. Um dos locais é exatamente a saída para a estrada da Ponte Azul, onde toda semana moradores reclamam de sujeira espalhada por cachorros. Segundo informações colhidas junto à Secretaria de Obras, as instalações estão ocorrendo à medida que são feitas as modificações necessárias dos latões, em uma serralheria da cidade, para o uso ao qual serão destinados. Pintura e sinalização adequada também já estão em andamento.
A novidade já ganhou um apelido, “churrasqueira” (por conta do formato), mas, piadinhas à parte, agora, pelo menos em alguns locais, só vai jogar o lixo no chão quem quer.

Um dos pontos atendidos é a saída da Ponte Azul… Cães terão bem mais dificuldades para atacar e espalhar o lixo por lá

 

Há muito tempo os canteiros centrais e calçadas vêm sendo usados como depósitos de sacos de lixo

 

