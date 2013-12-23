PREFEITURA FAZ LIMPEZA EM PONTOS PASSÍVEIS DE ENCHENTE

A Prefeitura realizou uma limpeza em alguns pontos do Córrego do Veadinho e do Rio Machadinho, visando uma diminuição do risco de enchentes, especialmente no bairro São Benedito, geralmente o mais prejudicado nesta época em que as chuvas ficam mais intensas.

A ação havia sido alvo de vários pedidos na Câmara de Vereadores, especialmente porque uma primeira experiência do gênero, feita há alguns anos, havia rendido ótimos resultados, exceto quando o volume pluviométrico ficou muito acima da média.

Moradores da área agradecem, e torcem para que o sucesso se repita, pois assim podem ter um início de ano tranquilo e sem medo.