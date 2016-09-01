PREFEITURA DIVULGA VALORES DE REPASSES A ENTIDADES

admin
16-oficina-1-15

Ong Maria Pequena é uma das contempladas. Asilo e Escola de Samba recebem os maiores repasses

A Prefeitura Municipal divulgou na última sexta-feira (8), em sua página da rede social facebook, os valores a serem repassados para entidades do município em 2016. A Lei que autoriza o Executivo a fazer os depósitos foi sancionada no final do ano passado. Algumas das instituições beneficiadas, segundo o que se informa, contam com um expressivo aumento nos recursos recebidos, algumas chegando a dobrar e outras recebendo apoio pela primeira vez. No entanto, não há, pelo menos no comunicado, nenhuma menção a porcentagem relativas aos anunciados aumentos.

As entidades beneficiadas são o Asilo Nossa Senhora das Graças (R$ 72.600), as Escolas de Samba Acadêmicos e Império da Vila (R$ 22 mil cada), A Associação Beneficente Maria Pequena (R$ 14.400), a Liga Esportiva Gimirinense (R$ 13.200), A Associação de Pais e Pessoas com Deficiência (R$ 9.600), a Associação Cachoeirinha (R$ 9.240), a Associação Congadeiro José Laudino Alves (R$ 3.000), a Associação Cultural Assistencial e Beneficente do Paiolinho (R$ 2.400) e o Poço Fundo Tênis Clube (R$ 1.760).

