PREFEITURA DIVULGA NOVO CRONOGRAMA PARA O RECOLHIMENTO DE LIXO NA CIDADE

A Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, por meio de sua Assessoria de Comunicação, divulgou, no início da tarde desta terça-feira (16), que as coletas de lixo e materiais recicláveis na cidade seguirão um novo cronograma a partir do dia 1 de março. Na nota ainda é informado que os moradores da área rural podem levar seu entulho reciclável diretamente ao órgão responsável pelo recebimento do material, situado no antigo Matadouro. Em relação ao lixo orgânico, a sugestão é que o mesmo seja utilizado como compostagem nas lavouras.

Confira o novo mapa, com horários e datas das coletas especificados: