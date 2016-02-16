PREFEITURA DIVULGA NOVO CRONOGRAMA PARA O RECOLHIMENTO DE LIXO NA CIDADE

A Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, por meio de sua Assessoria de Comunicação, divulgou, no início da tarde desta terça-feira (16), que as coletas de lixo e materiais recicláveis na cidade seguirão um novo cronograma a partir do dia 1 de março. Na nota ainda é informado que os moradores da área rural podem levar seu entulho reciclável diretamente ao órgão responsável pelo recebimento do material, situado no antigo Matadouro. Em relação ao lixo orgânico, a sugestão é que o mesmo seja utilizado como compostagem nas lavouras.
Confira o novo mapa, com horários e datas das coletas especificados:
I and my buddies were found to be viewing the great tips and tricks on your web site and suddenly developed a terrible suspicion I had not expressed respect to the blog owner for those secrets. These young men appeared to be certainly excited to read all of them and have now truly been taking advantage of them. Thank you for getting simply helpful and then for having such outstanding useful guides millions of individuals are really eager to discover. Our own honest apologies for not expressing gratitude to sooner.
What’s up to every single one, it’s genuinely a fastidious for me to visit this web site, it contains useful Information.
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring
Dis, tu veux pas nous faire une petite giclée sur ses cuisses?…Hmmmmmm?
20% belk coupon codes and discounts http://www.fox21delmarva.com/story/32441146/get-the-best-deals-by-using-discount-coupons-provided-by-savingplaza
Together with every little thing which seems to be building within this particular subject material, many of your opinions happen to be quite refreshing. Nonetheless, I beg your pardon, but I can not give credence to your whole theory, all be it radical none the less. It appears to everyone that your commentary are actually not completely justified and in actuality you are generally your self not even entirely certain of your point. In any case I did enjoy looking at it.
please help…the link download the meal planner is not working for me.
Abroad News – women Thought of as Absolutely Essential In recent times
Super delicadas, mas acho que as fotografias do editoral são melhores que a coleção em si.
coupon codes amazon http://www.santafenewsonline.com/story/91598/how-to-get-a-discount-on-virtually-anything-for-purchase-online.html
Wow! After all I got a blog from where I be able to actually obtain helpful data concerning my study and knowledge.
coupon codes airbnb http://www.harbingertimes.com/story/82457/get-the-best-deals-by-using-discount-coupons-provided-by-savingplaza.html
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
coupon codes american eagle outfitters http://www.thenewsuniverse.com/story/94701/savingplaza-is-offering-big-discount-and-coupons-for-your-shopping.html
Sch1 check out (a good) to feature RSPB, WWF, NTS and so. Users upon appt. Could be vetted. Physician Unexpected possesses created a good 70′s TV FOR COMPUTER video clip in addition to a particular cartoon element through Lion’s Entrance in the past. Absolutely no refer to had been built from any “ANTMAN” video that could be theoretically even now through creation (in the college degree which will Brilliant wouldn’t prefer the type to show up on an Avengers video to start with). An online business assert the fact that the prospects on an Ir.
belk coupon codes and discounts december2015 http://www.fox28.com/story/32374621/get-over-ten-thousands-brands-and-stores-coupons-at-savingplazacom
Wow cuz this is great job! Congrats and keep it up
buy fifa 17 coins http://2kcoinsnba.smartlog.dk/fifa-17-coins-to-some-property-in-uruguay-post1548328
Thanks regarding providing this sort of superb subject material
cheap madden 17 coins http://kaypearl.jimdo.com/madden-17-tips-and-recommendations/
excellent submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the other specialists of this sector do not realize this. You must proceed your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
Standing up can cause dizziness or fainting and really should be avoided.
cartierbraceletlove Это прекраснейший суп из огурцов. Русская окрошка также помогает утолить жажду в жаркую погоду. Обожаю корейскую кухню и считаю ее самой сбалансированной мире.
collier van cleef occasion replique http://www.classiquebijoux.ru/vintage-van-cleef-and-arpels-necklace-replica-white-gold-for-white-mother-of-pearl-p228/
cartierbraceletlove Glenn – if this is the policy of e-bay to do so and they follow it across the board, then that is their right to do so as a business.
faux bracelet cartier http://www.bestcalovebracelet.cn/fr/r%C3%A9plique-cartier-love-bracelet-en-or-rose-avec-des-diamants-et-des-tournevis-p-185.html
rejoice the return with my breakfast favorite (and hopefully yours also) pancakes! The recipe
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Many of us tips which you satisfy this MBT warm-up physical exercises in order to manipulate enable you to get acclimated for the MBT life style. Fashion is one of the largest influencing mediums in the 21st Century. The MBT sale is fashionable and comfortable.
Felicidades Mark! Merecido sin duda!
Jacqueline, sono d’accordo con te, anche io, a volte, sono demoralizzata dalla vita, in modo particolare quando si hanno problemi con i figli che purtroppo una volta cresciuti credono di essere superiori e non accettano consigli. A questo punto mi piacerebbe veramente tornare nel passato e magari dare anche due ceffoni a un figlio che è cresciuto viziato, comunque spero che il film esca presto nelle sale cinematografiche, così potrò andarlo a vedere anche io.
replica bvlgari ring with diamonds http://www.bzero.cn/
cartierlovejesduas eu amei esse projeto eu estudo la so a joyce victoria marques de oliveira so da sala 03 turno manha 5 ano obrigado por tudo mesmo
Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet imitation http://www.clou-bracelet.com/fr/classic-cartier-clou-bracelet-c140/
cartierlovejesduas Wow Johanna, that’s important insight. When my son was on Celexa he also lost interest in things he used to love, like films, and he suddenly started to drink way too much way too often, and his doctor blamed him. Now I understand that it was probably the drug. I can’t ask my son, he is dead, having committed suicide, which I believe was also drug-related. I am so angry that nobody tells the person or their family the truth about these drugs. However when people who know first hand talk about their experience, they are providing important education. THANKS.
réplique collier zip van cleef http://www.bijouxclassique.net/replica-van-cleef-necklace-c3_87.html
But at the moment, the more the more he understands the category.
And at the same time Duosi radiance jumps off the past. The magic and the other end of the tiger fillia white giant leopard beast together from the day, by their top up.
Vaguely, the Zhou Weiqing and Shangguan binger can feel under the backdrop of the red light has a dramatic surge of energy, but also just surging only, their position simply by not to half wave
The valley seems to be the natural formation of a yuan force xB9e, naturally to engulf the formation of potential outside, as long as the world dollar dint in the valley appears slight fluctuations in the whole valley will be self fast absorption from the outside world dollar dint
But the next result makes them dull
Hands to do the grip of tussah, Zhou Weiqing laugh some strange, left to take the right hand, right hand to shoot left-handed, insignificant. Have wood have
Hand in Chinese network 724 hours non-stop update pure TXT hand play the novel m hand to play Chinese network 724 hours non-stop update pure TXT hand play the novel m 283rd chapter of the evolution of life and old trees
Has become Asked the Dragon Shiya wait
What’s going on here The fairy queen although don’t understand the breath of life in his daughter what had happened, but she is able to clearly feel the daughter still exists, and than ever at any time to add strong body to a God and a strong level, where she can still see daughter unscathed and daughter can live down, no doubt, the key is the Zhou Weiqing just shoot a palm
After a few minutes, Sven handsome househusband softly to went in, pull the curtain, side lying in bed face stiff juvenile tucked in the corner, and then the face of love take up the head of a book.
Can you tell me, at that time, why did you choose to save us Your ability to bluff, it can block the fear of magic dragon
Elf queen before the shot too timely, although paid a painful price, but, but also to Zhou Weiqing to get enough time. Otherwise, at that time, if Zhou Weiqing received a heavy blow to the force of destruction, even if it is not hit, it will certainly upset his mobilization of the entire law. He is not the Dragon Emperor, the nether seal method is not too familiar with. If there is a problem, it may give the main opportunity of the nether world. Success or failure, often only in an instant.
Don’t worry ah, old, you listen to me slowly to say…… The bill up close, Song Jianghai sat down again, face full of calculations, see smoke a sick song……
Gu Xiangyue is like a piece of his heart, her, he was good; she is not good, he had pain. He can’t wait to get to Suzhou to visit her and comfort her.
For a long time, long Peng to the news of the war has spread all over the whole Zang Yunfei Yanhuang college, a time caused a heated debate on the students, almost all people think long Peng is really proud as Lucifer, this just came to the Chinese college days would dare to challenge Zang Yunfei such a monster.
If the orchid standing in the security if the pharmacy, back and forth to see the cabinets in a variety of medicine, waiting for the arrival of the wind.
Wu Mei and Shijiao shy lazy feeble stare at Wei Fan, she blushed too will recover after the pursed mouth, you big bad guy, that bully me…… Well, in the evening, I’m with you at night.
Mother, you have not thought about, these are useless He’s worried about more than the unrest. He worried that sooner or later, the Qing Dynasty two hundred years of foundation to be destroyed on one day. As to why it will be destroyed, the reason, people who want to know.
Wanton! You are a junior. My name is let you call This man will marry sooner or later, those women which pose and my granddaughter otherworldly ratio Miss my granddaughter, he will never find such a good wife!
Three years later, Li Mei took out the seeds after many trials, can be determined to grow outside. There have been several to follow suit, asked her family to buy a seed, planted in their own fields. As for the new varieties of Ruishan Meng out, also followed, but with Ruishan Meng, a few acres of land types, see what is the situation.
PS: a temporary decision to say embarrassed.
Zu all surprised to see the war Ling Feng, this little guy is really the students of Tang Dynasty How could Tang Bailin’s old man teach such a good student Even the drug to the people who want to kill her.
Love the website– extremely individual friendly and great deals to see!
David Beckham http://91sfot.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=594343&do=profile&from=space
Great page, Stick to the great job. Regards!.
Fredrik Ljungberg http://gamegolden.altervista.org/forum/index.php?page=User&userID=30565
thank so a lota lot for your web site it helps a lot
Blanc Baresi http://videolinkz.us/profile/marthatimpe
Shu Fei toxic tomorrow end, thanks for the support of Xiao Liu since Pro until tomorrow morning to update the words, I hope parents who came to congratulate the end, message and flower, thank you!
Not me, is that the Chinese woman killed, father, don’t be angry, I still in your side, I will always be around you.
This one out, cloud show immediately frowned, some dissatisfaction with the sweep of the cloud volume, tone of some Sen is cold, have you got what I am Cargo Can you just explain it
Okay, okay. Very lucky.
Zhu Xiaohua J – j 1, Oh God
It looks like the body has started to defend. Hold my body shaking, after watching the long corridor fange pulled on his sleeve, this thing is very strong Mozu, specifically the villain’s breath, it seems this time we come to the right place.
In fact, the best is to have the official record, if the chain store can get the support of the government here is not like before, how to say that Tangyue, to the end of the paper there, let lost so much money.
You care what I really think, you are afraid of what I do to you are false, is not it If you really do not care what I said is true, I do not care to say these words will be rather baffling, I do for you when they laugh.
The couple is very good to her daughter, Zhuoyan himself at the Fu Xi gu!
Nothing, as long as the village children can heal, that my task to complete, so I hope that in these days a lot of time together is. Wei Fan to hug a boxing smile o imam, don’t worry, your son just just spit out some stomach uncomfortable for a while, will drink honey water what to slow over the god.
Thanks for the strategies presented. One thing I also believe is that credit cards presenting a 0 monthly interest often appeal to consumers in zero interest rate, instant endorsement and easy over-the-internet balance transfers, but beware of the top factor that can void your current 0 easy road annual percentage rate and to throw you out into the poor house in no time.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what people wrote but this website is very user pleasant!
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thanks for your intriguing article. One other problem is that mesothelioma cancer is generally attributable to the inhalation of materials from asbestos, which is a very toxic material. It really is commonly viewed among workers in the building industry that have long experience of asbestos. It is caused by residing in asbestos covered buildings for an extended time of time, Inherited genes plays a crucial role, and some individuals are more vulnerable on the risk as compared with others.
Thanks for the tips about credit repair on this particular site. Some tips i would offer as advice to people should be to give up the mentality that they can buy at this point and shell out later. Like a society we all tend to repeat this for many issues. This includes holidays, furniture, plus items we really want to have. However, you must separate your current wants from the needs. If you are working to improve your credit rating score you really have to make some trade-offs. For example you may shop online to save money or you can look at second hand outlets instead of costly department stores for clothing.
Thanks for your blog post. A few things i would like to bring about is that computer memory should be purchased should your computer is unable to cope with anything you do by using it. One can add two random access memory boards containing 1GB each, by way of example, but not one of 1GB and one having 2GB. One should always check the manufacturer’s documentation for one’s PC to make certain what type of memory it can take.
Thanks for your post. I’d prefer to comment that the cost of car insurance varies greatly from one insurance policy to another, since there are so many different facets which bring about the overall cost. Such as, the brand name of the motor vehicle will have a significant bearing on the purchase price. A reliable older family automobile will have a less expensive premium than just a flashy racecar.
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.
I have witnessed that fees for internet degree professionals tend to be an excellent value. For instance a full Bachelors Degree in Communication from The University of Phoenix Online consists of 60 credits with $515/credit or $30,900. Also American Intercontinental University Online makes available Bachelors of Business Administration with a whole course element of 180 units and a worth of $30,560. Online learning has made getting the certification been so cool because you can easily earn your degree in the comfort of your home and when you finish working. Thanks for all the tips I have really learned through the web-site.
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is a very well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your helpful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Thanks so much with regard to giving my family an update on this issue on your web site. Please realise that if a completely new post becomes available or when any modifications occur on the current posting, I would be interested in reading more and focusing on how to make good utilization of those strategies you discuss. Thanks for your efforts and consideration of other folks by making this web site available.
cartierbraceletlove шикарная графа, классный сюжет и остальное неважно, BF по сравнению с ней детская шалость
love cartier bracelet replica http://www.whatjewelleryhouse.com/
cartierbraceletlove Tipazo tú niña!!! Muchas gracias preciosa! Muaaa
cartier imitazione anello uomo oro http://www.gioiellibuonmercato.com/
OHHH et on ne dit pas depuis le dÃƒÂ©but de ne pas faire de jugement de valeur… pourtant c’est ce que vous faites dÃƒÂ¨s que j’ÃƒÂ©mets un commentaire sur mes goÃƒÂ»ts et que ca vous dÃƒÂ©plait…Martin tu disais vivre et laisser vivre… C’est quoi: faites ce que je dis pas ce que je fais… Vous ne suivez pas le conseil de Marc Boilard sur ce point lÃƒÂ ????Je pensais qu’on avait statuÃƒÂ© que les goÃƒÂ»ts ca se discute pas!Vous me dÃƒÂ©cevez lÃƒÂ les boys!
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.When I look at your website in Chrome, it looks fine but when openingin Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick headsup! Other then that, very good blog!
All 29 garcinia cambogia nutritional supplements analyzed in this batch passed heavy metalscreens for arsenic, lead, cadmium, bismuth, antimony,and silver (below 1 PPM).
Thanks for your post. What I want to point out is that while searching for a good internet electronics store, look for a web page with full information on critical indicators such as the privacy statement, safety details, payment procedures, and other terms plus policies. Continually take time to read the help plus FAQ pieces to get a superior idea of what sort of shop functions, what they are able to do for you, and the way you can maximize the features.
Perfectly pent subject material, Really enjoyed looking at.
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
I simply want to say I am very new to blogging and really savored this blog. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You absolutely come with fabulous articles and reviews. Bless you for revealing your website page.
Obrigado Maricy! Digitei o link errado e já consertei!
replica tag heuer link watch watch http://www.watchheuer.ru/replica-tag-heuer-link-watch-c-31.html
I just want to tell you that I am just newbie to weblog and honestly savored this website. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your website . You actually have exceptional stories. Thanks for sharing with us your web site.
It truly is practically impossible to come across well-updated visitors on this niche, yet somehow you appear like you understand the things you’re writing about! Thank You
I allow it do that is actually factor for 24 hrs without reconsidering this letting it to fill in and grow after being actually rolled up, as was actually proposed.
Gday there, just got alert to your webpage through Search engines like google, and realized that it’s really informational. I will appreciate in the event you retain this post.
Seriously intriguing data you have mentioned, thanks a lot for setting up.
I just need to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and certainly liked your webpage. More than likely I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You really have fabulous article content. Admire it for share-out with us your site document
I merely need to advise you that I am new to posting and utterly liked your post. Probably I am going to save your blog post . You indeed have outstanding article material. Get Pleasure From it for giving out with us your very own website write-up
Quite intriguing data you’ll have mentioned, many thanks for setting up.
It’s actually practically not possible to come across well-informed visitors on this area, however , you seem like you fully understand which you’re indicating! Appreciation
HiWhat’s upHi thereHello it’s me, I am also visiting this websiteweb sitesiteweb page regularlydailyon a regular basis, this websiteweb sitesiteweb page is reallyactuallyin facttrulygenuinely nicepleasantgoodfastidious and the userspeopleviewersvisitors are reallyactuallyin facttrulygenuinely sharing nicepleasantgoodfastidious thoughts.
I just wish to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and totally cherished your report. Probably I am probably to remember your blog post . You absolutely have amazing article materials. Be Grateful For it for discussing with us your favorite site write-up
It certainly is practically not possible to see well-qualified people on this subject, unfortunately you seem like you understand whatever you’re indicating! Thanks A Lot
Hi folks there, just started to be aware about your post through Yahoo and bing, and found that it’s pretty useful. I’ll value should you persist this approach.
I believethinkthink that what youeverything postedwrotetypedcomposedsaidpublishedI believethinkthink that what youeverything postedwrotetypedcomposedsaidpublishedI believethinkthink that what youeverything postedwrotetypedcomposedsaidpublishedI believethinkthink that what youeverything postedwrotetypedcomposedsaidpublishedWhat youEverything postedwrotetypedcomposedsaidpublished waswas actually very logicalreasonablemade a lot ofa ton ofa bunch ofa great deal of sense. ButHowever, what about this?think aboutconsiderthink on this, what ifsuppose you were to writecreate a killerawesome headlinetitlepost title?added a little contentinformation?wrotetypedcomposed a catchier titlepost title? I ain’tam not sayingsuggesting your contentinformation isn’tis not goodsolid.I ain’tam not sayingsuggesting your contentinformation isn’tis not goodsolidI mean, I don’t wantdon’t wish to tell you how to run your blogwebsite, buthowever what ifsuppose you added a titlepost titlesomethinga headlinetitlepost title that grabbed people’sa person’sfolk’s attention?to maybepossibly getgrab people’sa person’sfolk’s attention?that makes people wantdesire more? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a littlekinda vanillaplainboring. You couldought tomightshould peeklookglance at Yahoo’s homefront page and watchseenote how they createwritecreate postnewsarticle headlinestitles to getgrab viewerspeople interestedto clickto open the links. You might add a videoadd a related videotry adding a video or a related picturerelated picpicpicture or two to getgrab readerspeople interestedexcited about what youeverything’ve writtengot to say. Just my opinionIn my opinion, it mightcouldwould bringmake your postsblogwebsite a little liveliera little bit more interesting.
Pretty alluring elements you have mentioned, warm regards for writing.