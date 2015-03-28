PREFEITURA CONSERTA REDE DA RUA EDGARD FERREIRA

A Prefeitrura promoveu, na manhã deste sábado (28), o conserto da rede de captação de águas pluviais e de esgoto da rua Edgard Ferreira, no bairro do Canto. Com isso, uma cratera que havia sido aberta pelas infiltrações e que colocava em risco motoristas e pedestres que passavam pela área foi finalmente tapada.

O buraco ficou aberto por mais de duas semanas, porque as máquinas indicadas para este tipo de trabalho estavam em atividade na zona rural, mas após pedidos dos moradores e de nossa equipe de reportagem uma delas foi deslocada para aquele setor. O problema foi resolvido com menos de quatro horas de atuação dos servidores.

Vale lembrar que, todos os anos, novos buracos surgem naquela via, e talvez seja necessário uma intervenção mais efetiva para que este tipo de transtorno deixe de incomodar os cidadãos do bairro.