A Prefeitrura promoveu, na manhã deste sábado (28), o conserto da rede de captação de águas pluviais e de esgoto da rua Edgard Ferreira, no bairro do Canto. Com isso, uma cratera que havia sido aberta pelas infiltrações e que colocava em risco motoristas e pedestres que passavam pela área foi finalmente tapada.
O buraco ficou aberto por mais de duas semanas, porque as máquinas indicadas para este tipo de trabalho estavam em atividade na zona rural, mas após pedidos dos moradores e de nossa equipe de reportagem uma delas foi deslocada para aquele setor. O problema foi resolvido com menos de quatro horas de atuação dos servidores.
Vale lembrar que, todos os anos, novos buracos surgem naquela via, e talvez seja necessário uma intervenção mais efetiva para que este tipo de transtorno deixe de incomodar os cidadãos do bairro.
PREFEITURA CONSERTA REDE DA RUA EDGARD FERREIRA
