PREFEITURA CEDE ESPAÇO PÚBLICO PARA FINS PARTICULARES

Na manhã deste domingo (5), uma empresa instalou uma “torre” de publicidade em um dos canteiros da Avenida José Evilásio Assi, no bairro Nova Gimirim, com autorização da Prefeitura. O fato causou indignação em empresas que trabalham com a divulgação de marcas na cidade.

Segundo um comerciante revoltado, que entrou em contato com a reportagem do JPF e enviou a imagem abaixo, a atitude fere os princípios da legalidade e afeta as pessoas que pagam impostos mensalmente, enquanto a referida empresa paga apenas uma taxa. “Isso é um descaso com as pessoas que trabalham honestamente e pagam seus impostos todos os meses, que acabam sendo revertidos para o município. A pessoa da Prefeitura que autorizou esse tipo de coisa só pode estar zombando da nossa cara. Enquanto cumprimos com o nosso dever, vem uma empresa de fora e autorizam isso”.

Ainda segundo o reclamante, esta não é a primeira vez que a Prefeitura dispõe espaços públicos para fins particulares. “Muitos não vão se lembrar, mas teve uma vez que uma empresa instalou um banner no portal e pagou apenas uma taxa. Porém, assim que a polêmica veio à tona tiraram o ‘negócio’ de lá. Agora, é justo eu pagar impostos todos os meses e uma empresa vir, pegar o dinheiro que poderia ser investido na cidade e apenas pagar uma taxa? Até se pagassem aluguel já estaria errado, pois espaço público não pode ser locado para um fim particular. Enfim, espero que os órgãos competentes, como o Ministério Público, tomem as atitudes necessárias e não deixem nossa cidade ficar a toque de gestores que acham que estão acima do bem e do mal”.

Finalizando sua fala, o reclamante revelou que um relógio também será instalado na Praça José Caetano Neves pela mesma empresa. “E digo mais: ainda vão colocar um relógio no meio da praça lá cheio de publicidade. Agora pergunto: não seria muito mais bonito a própria Prefeitura fazer algo que vire um atrativo no lugar? Realmente, é de indignar atitudes como esta que servidores da atual gestão estão tomando. Trabalhamos para o município evoluir, mas estão querendo nos sabotar com atitudes como esta. Estou revoltado e espero que soluções sejam apresentadas por quem dirige a nossa cidade”.

Diante da denúncia, o JPF ainda procurará a Prefeitura e o Ministério Público para se manifestarem sobre o caso. Detalhes de toda a polêmica você confere na próxima edição do JPF.