PREFEITURA ANUNCIA MAIOR PARCELAMENTO DO IPTU

Numa tentativa de diminuir o impacto (e também as reclamações) causado pelo novo IPTU no município, a Prefeitura de Poço Fundo anunciou, há pouco, em sua página do facebook, que os contribuintes podem dividir o imposto em seis parcelas, de acordo com decreto assinado pelo Prefeito Renato Oliveira.Os interessados em fazer as alterações para o pagamento devem procurar o Setor de Fazenda, no Paço Municipal (Praça Tancredo Neves), levando a guia original.Confira, abaixo, o comunicado feito pelo Poder Executivo.