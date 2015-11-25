PREFEITURA ANUNCIA LIBERAÇÃO DE VERBA PARA GAVINÃO

A Prefeitura de Poço Fundo anunciou com grande ênfase, em sua página da rede social facebook, a liberação de R$ 800 mil para a reforma do Ginásio Poliesportivo Gavinão. Os recursos, vindos do Governo do Estado, são citados como “um grande presente” para a população, que já havia até desistido de cobrar e esperar por alguma ação pública neste sentido.

De acordo com a nota publicada, o Poder Executivo afirma que reforma do Complexo era “uma proposta e compromisso da administração atual, que por meio deste recurso será concretizada”. No entanto, no comunicado não há uma data ou um prazo para o inicio dos trabalhos, algo que na verdade só deverá começar a ser realmente palpável a partir de 2016 (ano eleitoral).

Vale lembrar que o Poliesportivo há muito tempo se tornou uma dor de cabeça para moradores das suas imediações, primeiro obrigados a conviver com bichos e riscos de doenças gerados pela alta presença de pombos na velha edificação, além do desconforto advindo da presença de usuários de drogas no local.

Apuraremos mais detalhes e repassaremos em breve.