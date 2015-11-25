PREFEITURA ANUNCIA LIBERAÇÃO DE VERBA PARA GAVINÃO

A Prefeitura de Poço Fundo anunciou com grande ênfase, em sua página da rede social facebook, a liberação de R$ 800 mil para a reforma do Ginásio Poliesportivo Gavinão. Os recursos, vindos do Governo do Estado, são citados como “um grande presente” para a população, que já havia até desistido de cobrar e esperar por alguma ação pública neste sentido.
De acordo com a nota publicada, o Poder Executivo afirma que reforma do Complexo era “uma proposta e compromisso da administração atual, que por meio deste recurso será concretizada”. No entanto, no comunicado não há uma data ou um prazo para o inicio dos trabalhos, algo que na verdade só deverá começar a ser realmente palpável a partir de 2016 (ano eleitoral).
Vale lembrar que o Poliesportivo há muito tempo se tornou uma dor de cabeça para moradores das suas imediações, primeiro obrigados a conviver com bichos e riscos de doenças gerados pela alta presença de pombos na velha edificação, além do desconforto advindo da presença de usuários de drogas no local.
Apuraremos mais detalhes e repassaremos em breve.
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Much thanks again.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am satisfied to express that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much undoubtedly will make sure to do not omit this website and provides it a glance regularly.
Whoa a good deal of good data.
Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & assist different customers like its aided me. Good job.
wow… schön gohts euch guet und ihr gniesset jede momänt!
whoah this weblog is fantastic i like reading your articles. Stay up the good work! You recognize, lots of individuals are searching round for this information, you can help them greatly.
Excelente Lean. Conoces algun caso similar en latam?
If you have just set up a page for your business, then it’s time you do something about the ï¿½likesï¿½. Online Faxing
20% belk coupon codes and discounts http://www.newmexiconewsreporter.com/story/94694/savingplaza-is-offering-big-discount-and-coupons-for-your-shopping.html
Downloading data from this site is as straightforward |as clicking the mouse rather than other websites which transfer me here and there on the webpages.
free shipping coupon codes american eagle http://markets.financialcontent.com/mng-lang.dailynews/news/read/32553025/
Say it a third time! Nice try, princess. Those two were from Greensburg. That would be like someone from Harrisburg acting up at a Phillies game, and people blaming Philly.
I can somewhat accept the increased installation costs but the monthly line rental and 3 year contract is the killer as that is over 3.5 grand over 3 years. Would rather pay £150 per month for 12 months than a 3 year contract.
Sou eletricista e uso o cadesimu,acho maravilhoso . Portanto faço meus desenhos elétricos e na hora de imprimir não consigo centralizar a impressão para sair perfeita na follha A4 e também mudar a cor da linha da folha de desenho que no meu caso é verde a qual gostaria que saísse preta com as letras em português e não em castelhano.Portanto se alguém souber e puder me ajudar ficarei muito grato! Boa noite a todos!
christian louboutin outlet real louis vuitton outlet cheap tory burch shoes
Ja, ibland får man ju tillochmed argumentera varför man INTE vill flytta till storstad eller resa världen runt. Vafan, du bor ju här med, varför gjorde inte du det då? Kanske för att du inte ville! Varför måste jag då förklara mig? Bah.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I delight in, lead to I found exactly what I used to be looking for. You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
The information is incredibly appealing
Alberto Gilardino http://forum.gc-gaming.com/index.php?page=User&userID=359925
say thanks to so mucha lot for your internet site it assists a great deal
Luca Toni http://www.huangpi.cc/home.php?mod=space&uid=521711&do=profile&from=space
How goes it, tidy websites you’ve going here
Antonio Cassano http://itduniya.org/index.php?action=profile;u=379708
I am not rattling excellent with English but I come up this real easy to read.
Thanks for any other magnificent post. The place else could anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such info.
Thanks a lot for your post. I want to write my opinion that the price of car insurance varies greatly from one policy to another, simply because there are so many different facets which give rise to the overall cost. Such as, the model and make of the motor vehicle will have a huge bearing on the price. A reliable ancient family automobile will have a less expensive premium when compared to a flashy sports car.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to offer one thing back and help others such as you helped me.
Thanks for the thoughts you reveal through this blog. In addition, lots of young women who seem to become pregnant do not even aim to get health insurance because they dread they won’t qualify. Although many states today require that insurers supply coverage in spite of the pre-existing conditions. Rates on all these guaranteed options are usually greater, but when considering the high cost of medical care it may be the safer strategy to use to protect one’s financial future.
Someone essentially assist to make critically articles I might state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual post amazing. Wonderful activity!
Very interesting subject, regards for putting up.
If you look at the question and answer section for this sword someone asked if you can cut a watermelon. Someone answered that the Damascus lines are just a decal that can be removed with chemicals. This is not true. You can see the continuation of the Damascus lines where the blade has been sharpened.
I am glad to be one of many visitors on this great site (:, regards for putting up.
I think other website owners should take this web site as an model, very clean and superb user friendly style and design.
Really clear internet site, thank you for this post.
A lot of thanks for your whole hard work on this blog. Betty loves working on investigations and it is easy to see why. We know all about the compelling mode you render informative secrets via this web site and even invigorate participation from visitors about this area then our girl has been discovering a lot. Take advantage of the rest of the year. You are carrying out a really great job.Thanks for the ideas you have contributed here. In addition, I believe usually there are some factors which will keep your insurance premium down. One is, to take into consideration buying vehicles that are within the good list of car insurance providers. Cars which can be expensive are more at risk of being snatched. Aside from that insurance is also in accordance with the value of your car or truck, so the higher in price it is, then the higher the premium you spend.
I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
How could I write sites or articles and get compensated for it?
How do i obtain a Filipino copyright for my fictional articles and/or books?
I would like to eliminate the blogger and developer links for the attribution club at the bottom of a blogger web page. I know its not good to get rid of it and usually we don’t, yet this is a page for a business so it has to look expending profesisonal..
Hi,. Excellent question that I hope may have a simple answer. I have a wordpress blog and right now my side routing menu is on the correct side. I would really prefer for the menu to be on the remaining side. Can someone please tell me how I would go about doing this, in simple terms, please?.. Or point me personally in the direction of a resource that tells me ways to do it?.. Thanks so much ya’ll!.
I have been told to improve your creative composing you need to examine a lot.. What great classic books, can I browse (from any kind of period or country) which will improve my writing.. Genre is unimportant, though We are not really writing for children.. We said traditional, I browse science fiction/recent literature since entertainment. Yet to improve the quality of writing, see the masters. Can any one write a list of great writers to learn..
Thank you for any other great post. The place else could anybody get that type of information in such an ideal approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.
I ought to add that I’m not really that technical, so a solution that is simple to use would be more appropriate of the two… The website works in a similar way to gumtree’s categorized ads. In the event that this is possible would I also be capable to add a charging mechanism to get the advertisements using Joomla or WordPress… Any help would be very much appreciated… Many thanks..
In Mozilla Chrome how do you customize the tool bars to different colors and styles?
You really make it appear really easy with your presentation however I to find this matter to be actually one thing that I feel I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very wide for me. I’m taking a look forward on your subsequent put up, I will try to get the grasp of it!
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
I just like the helpful info you supply for your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check once more right here frequently. I am reasonably sure I will be told many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|
I like this web blog very much, Its a really nice berth to read and incur information.
whoah this blog is excellent i like studying your articles. Keep up the good paintings! You understand, lots of persons are hunting round for this information, you could aid them greatly.
I’d must test with you here. Which isn’t one thing I often do! I get pleasure from reading a publish that will make folks think. Also, thanks for allowing me to remark!
That is the proper blog for anybody who needs to seek out out about this topic. You understand so much its virtually arduous to argue with you (not that I really would need…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just nice!
Whenever I open chrome, it immediately crashes. I’ve tried opening it in safe setting and still it doesn’t work. I actually even tried changing my homepage. When my buddies give me a web link in my bing messenger, it opens up chrome and functions fine, I’m able to browse the internet normally. So what do I do? I already un-installed and reinstalled it..
How do I setup my computer to automatically update directories onto a removable drive upon insertion?
Hey there,.. I want to know can I use content from websites like Microsoft or apple or similar to compose technical content articles or could it be violation of copyright regulation?.. Thank you.
Your home is valueble for me. Thanks!…
What are the most popular blogs in the Philippines exactly where I can send my blogs for others to see?
How come We get this? when you use Firefox so when I was using Ie shows the things i is supposed to get, (Wed), as the written text. If you cannot find what I pay it is a small box with all the numbers twenty six and twenty inside of it.. Is there a fix for my issue?. Thanks beforehand..
Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is really annoying. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!
I believe I arranged the configurations wrongly. Right now that I changed the settings, there’s only 1 out of 8 posts visible towards the public. Previously set to experienced content, inspite of the lack of nudity. Should I double-post? It’s the blog page part that confused me personally..
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article. Thanks for supplying these details.
I have a two column Joomla website, however I can’t stand the sidebar being for the right. Is there a way to possibly convert a two-column jJomla website right into a three line one, at least move the sidebar left?.
How do you copyright content on your site (Webcomic specifically)?
How do I hide my extended network & blogs, without leaving a huge white gap down the bottom?
My home computer is hooked up to a router. I would really like to get access to my home computer’s web cam through my work computer.. My home computer is connected through a DSL modem and is always on.. My work pc obviously has access to the Internet..
Hi there,. I are new to joomla and my boss is usually asking me personally to add a few of the joomla efficiency to the current internet site so that the owner of the website can by itself modify the contents. I am having no idea about how exactly to do that. My boss says that there is do not need re-build the web site in joomla. If anybody can help me, I will be highly obliged.. Thanks.
I’m juggling about 10 things now so I have no that much time to play around learning to make a website. Exactly what are good resources to jump-start implementing javascript, php, mySQL, etc?.
What are some great ideas on teaching creative writing to kids?
How will you make your blog posts noticeable to only you on Yahoo! Pulse?
I have a web page for my business and there is a link to my blog on it, this want to show the blog posts on the web page not just the link and I actually can’t discover how to do it. Any help would be appreciated.
We have learned a great deal about coping with narcotic addiction and have discovered several methods that work well. This is details drug treatment programs would not wish out because it would cause them to lose a lot of patients. Would it be better to begin with a blog or a website? All of us eventually hope to make this into an alternative business that would help people get of methadone clinics. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated since there is a dire need for these details. Thank you..
I would like to create my very own website yet I have simply no experience. A classmate suggested me to instead create a blog to ensure that I can get experience.. What free blog should I use?. Any tips?.