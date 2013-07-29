PRAÇA LOTADA EM DOMINGO DE SORTEIOS E PROCISSÃO

A praça Antônio Velani ficou totalmente tomada na tarde deste domingo (28), no principal dia de agitos da Festa de São Benedito. O sorteio de brindes foi emocionante, e o tempo surpreendentemente quente fez até com que algumas pessoas passassem mal no meio do povão que acompanhava o evento. Foram pelo menos cinco atendimentos. Presença do cantor Reginaldo, de Machado (que participou do Got Talent Brasil), dos ternos de congo de Poço Fundo e de Lambari, uma bela procissão e, claro a Missa Afro-conga, encerrando a novena em honra de São Benedito, foram as grandes atrações desta data.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.