PRAÇA LOTADA EM DOMINGO DE SORTEIOS E PROCISSÃO

A praça Antônio Velani ficou totalmente tomada na tarde deste domingo (28), no principal dia de agitos da Festa de São Benedito. O sorteio de brindes foi emocionante, e o tempo surpreendentemente quente fez até com que algumas pessoas passassem mal no meio do povão que acompanhava o evento. Foram pelo menos cinco atendimentos. Presença do cantor Reginaldo, de Machado (que participou do Got Talent Brasil), dos ternos de congo de Poço Fundo e de Lambari, uma bela procissão e, claro a Missa Afro-conga, encerrando a novena em honra de São Benedito, foram as grandes atrações desta data.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

