POSTO É ASSALTADO DUAS VEZES NO MESMO DIA EM MACHADO

by admin

 

O sábado (22) foi de puro prejuízo para o Posto Brasão, localizado na rodovia BR 267, em Machado. O estabelecimento foi alvo de ladrões duas vezes no mesmo dia.
Na madrugada, um homem armado com revólver rendeu o frentista e levou todo o dinheiro que ele tinha. A quantia não foi revelada. À noite, por volta das 20h00, um novo ataque, desta vez feito por um homem armado com uma faca tipo açougueiro com cabo branco. O meliante, de cor negra, 1,70m e com idade aparente de 20 anos de idade, chegou de repente e enquadrou os frentistas, conseguindo tomar-lhes entre R$ 500 e R$ 600 aproximadamente e fugindo em seguida rumo à avenida Ricardo Annoni Filho.
Câmeras de segurança devem ajudar na identificação dos suspeitos dos dois roubos.

693 thoughts on “POSTO É ASSALTADO DUAS VEZES NO MESMO DIA EM MACHADO

  2. I am hence in high spirits to recite this. This is the type of info that needs to be given and not the unintentional party line that’s at the new blogs. Welcome your sharing this furthermost doc.

  4. UmPGOD This blog is definitely cool and also informative. I have chosen a lot of useful things out of it. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks a lot!

  5. There is noticeably a lot to identify about this. I believe you made various nice points in features also.

  8. You finished approximately nice points there. I did a explore taking place the deliver and found mainly guys will commend with your blog.

  10. It is not acceptable just to think up with an important point these days. You have to put serious work in to exciting the idea properly and making certain all of the plan is understood.

  17. This awesome blog is no doubt interesting and besides informative. I have found helluva interesting things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  29. I bought these kind of within summertime and may far from put it off produce buy gucci bags. In my personal opinion these are a lot of cool…just simply beautiful and excellent .

  32. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my site =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us!

  35. It as actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful tidbit with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  37. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future
    and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post
    and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting
    things or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read even more things about it! http://bing.org

  38. Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept

  40. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  41. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!

  42. I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info a person supply on your guests? Is going to be again continuously to investigate cross-check new posts

  44. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!

  48. Valuable info. Lucky me I found your web site by chance, and I am surprised why this coincidence did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.

  52. Its hard to find good help I am forever proclaiming that its hard to get good help, but here is

  65. It’аs really a cool and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  75. Well I really liked reading it. This article provided by you is very useful for accurate planning.

  76. Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was searching for! Charity is injurious unless it helps the recipient to become independent of it. by John Davidson Rockefeller, Sr..

  77. Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and the rest of the website is extremely good.

  80. Right now it looks like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  82. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  83. It as not that I want to copy your website, excluding I especially like the layout. Possibly will you discern me which propose are you using? Or was it custom made?

  89. I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours these
    days, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
    It is beautiful price sufficient for me.

    Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the web might be much more useful than ever before. http://yahoo.net

  92. Visit this I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  95. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.

  100. There is certainly apparently quite a bit to realize about this. I suppose you made some superior points in characteristics also.

  105. I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  109. Terrific work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared around the web. Shame on Google for now not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and discuss with my web site. Thanks =)

  110. You made a number of cloudless points near. I did a explore on the topic and found most personnel will commend with your website.

  113. Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this web site.

  115. I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.

  120. Thank-you, KLML. That was so kind of you to share this. I have been dairy-free since my diagnosis and largely low-fat raw vegan for a year now. The discoveries of Dr. Roy Swank, Dr. George Jelinek and Dr. Terry Wahls have been my touchstones throughout this journey and it is incredibly encouraging to see those in the medical field supporting their work. Ann Sawyer and Judith Bachrach’s book also helped me realize why other seemingly innocent foods were causing my symptoms to flare.

  122. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  133. I haven’t checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend

  134. A lot of thanks for your whole work on this blog. My mom delights in managing investigations and it’s easy to understand why. Most of us hear all relating to the compelling mode you provide worthwhile techniques through this web blog and even invigorate response from people on this subject while my simple princess is truly starting to learn a lot. Have fun with the remaining portion of the new year. You are doing a dazzling job.

  138. thank you for sharing – Gulvafslibning | Kurt Gulvmand with us, I believe – Gulvafslibning | Kurt Gulvmand really stands out : D.

  140. You made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  147. I’аve recently started a blog, the info you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.

  153. It is almost not possible to find knowledgeable folks within this subject, on the other hand you sound like you realize what you are speaking about! Thanks

  160. Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Finding the time and actual effort to produce a superb article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t seem to get anything done.

  162. I take pleasure in, result in I found exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  165. There are some interesting points in time on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There’s some validity however I will take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely

  174. It is really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  177. I thought it was going to be some boring old publish, but it really compensated for my time. I will post a link to this page on my blog. I am positive my visitors will find that very useful

  180. Blogs are usually a brief explanation of a theme or issue, in corporation it can be applied to advertise a pertinent web-site. Blogging might help improve the visibility of a websites and it`s services and products. With accelerated visibility come`s enhanced viewers and together with the boost in viewers, the possibility of prospective clients is accessible.

  182. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it

  183. Very nice post and straight to the point. I don at know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thx

  187. I thought it was going to be some boring old publish, but it really compensated for my time. I will post a link to this page on my blog. I am positive my visitors will find that very useful

  191. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  214. This blog is without a doubt cool and besides factual. I have found a lot of handy stuff out of this source. I ad love to visit it again soon. Cheers!

  216. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few
    interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read more things about it! http://yahoo.org

  222. Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.|

  229. Nicely? to be Remarkable post and will look forward to your future update. Be sure to keep writing more great articles like this one.

  236. Hello there I am so glad I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great b.|

  242. I’аve read several exceptional stuff here. Undoubtedly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to make this kind of wonderful informative web site.

  246. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  255. My family members always say that I am killing my time here at net, but I know I am getting familiarity all the time by reading such fastidious content.|

  256. of course like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality then again I’ll certainly come again again.|

  261. Your current positions continually have much of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just declaring you are very imaginative. Thanks again

  263. That is a admirable blog, does one be engaged happening accomplish a interview around definitely how you will drafted the item? In that case mail me personally!

  270. The move by the sports shoe business that clearly has ravens nfl nike jerseys online concerned, said he thought he was one of the hottest teams in football.

  276. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!

  278. Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.|

  280. Wonderful work! That is the type of info that should be shared across the web. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this put up higher! Come on over and seek advice from my website. Thank you =)

  295. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  297. Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have developed some nice methods and we are looking to trade strategies with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  299. Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!|

  322. Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great pattern. Better by far you should forget and smile than that you should remember and be sad. by Christina Georgina Rossetti.

  336. My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  337. This blog is without a doubt educating and besides amusing. I have found a bunch of handy stuff out of this source. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a lot!

  345. That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!

  348. Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this site needs a great deal more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the advice!

  350. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  351. Received it yesterday and was blown away from it’s appearance. I saw the layers on the sword that made it really stand out. Well balanced and sharp. Really a truly, beautiful while a fully functional and a battle ready sword. I would recommend getting this katana to anyone….5 stars all the way.

  358. You ave made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  360. It as nearly impossible to find well-informed people in this particular subject, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

  361. Tremendous issues here. I am very glad to see your article. Thank you so much and I am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?

  362. Remarkable! Its actually remarkable post, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this post.

  377. Nice blog right here! Additionally your site a lot up fast! What host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate link for your host? I desire my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  388. This particular blog is obviously entertaining as well as informative. I have found a lot of interesting things out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Cheers!

  389. This blog is obviously awesome and besides amusing. I have chosen many helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  392. It as really a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful tidbit with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  397. whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, many people are searching around for this info, you can aid them greatly.

  399. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!

  413. It’s in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  417. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  420. This particular blog is definitely educating additionally factual. I have found a lot of helpful tips out of this blog. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks!

  422. First off I want to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing. I’ve had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there. I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Cheers!|

  429. Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!

  431. themselves, particularly contemplating the truth that you could possibly have carried out it for those who ever decided. The pointers as well served to provide an incredible solution to

  436. Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great article.

  439. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  445. This blog is definitely entertaining and also factual. I have picked a bunch of helpful advices out of this source. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks!

  446. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  449. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  453. Just wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is simply cool and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.|

  454. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  455. I all the time used to read post in news papers but now as I am a user of web so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|

  456. This site was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Kudos!

  461. Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.

  462. I am in fact delighted to read this webpage posts which contains tons of helpful data, thanks for providing these data.|

  476. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!|

  477. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!

  479. Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you

  480. Keep up the good piece of work, I read few articles on this site and I conceive that your website is real interesting and has circles of excellent info.

  481. This is a very good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!

  487. игровые автоматы ажур
    бесплатно и без регистрации
    играть бесплатные игровые автоматы онлайн
    игра в блэкджек
    igravoy avtamat игра
    rashen kazino
    игра делать автоматы
    три в ряд играть сейчас бесплатно
    бесплатно азартные игры игровые автоматы
    кено безплатно
    onlin kasino besplatno
    аппараты игра скачать ехе
    игровые автоматы гаражи без регистрации
    азартные игры в интернеет казино без регистрации и оплаты http://www.seacaef.org/online-casino-vulnak-avtomati/

  490. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  493. There’s definately a great deal to learn about this subject. I love all of the points you made.|

  512. Your stream posts constantly contain a lot of especially positive to date information. Everyplace achieve you come positive with this? Emphatically stating you are same creative. Recognition again

  513. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  517. Usually I don at read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice article.

  526. I take pleasure in, lead to I found just what I used to be taking a look for. You ave ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

  527. Great website. Lots of useful information here. I’m sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks on your sweat!|

  529. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  533. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

  534. Thanks , I have just been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  543. I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thank you again

  548. Most of these new kitchen instruments can be stop due to the hard plastic covered train as motor. Each of them have their particular appropriate parts.

  550. Valuable information. Lucky me I found your website by accident, and I am shocked why this accident didn at happened earlier! I bookmarked it.

  561. It’аs really a great and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  566. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  570. Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your site by chance (stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!

  577. You ave made some really good points there. I checked on the internet to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  579. It is not my first time to pay a visit this site, i am visiting this web site dailly and take nice information from here every day.|

  588. I am just commenting to let you know of the perfect experience my wife’s princess encountered studying your web site. She picked up numerous details, most notably what it’s like to have an ideal helping character to have many more very easily gain knowledge of selected advanced subject matter. You undoubtedly exceeded our own expectations. Thanks for offering such effective, healthy, explanatory and in addition fun thoughts on this topic to Gloria.

  595. Wow! This blog looks closely in the vein of my older one! It as by a absolutely different topic but it has appealing a great deal the similar blueprint and propose. Outstanding array of colors!

  596. Very nice post and straight to the point. I don at know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thx

  599. That as a enormous intolerably astonishing hint which have situate up. Gratitude to the remarkably amazing publish!

  613. It’аs really a great and helpful piece of information. I’аm happy that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  620. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  621. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  640. Well I definitely liked reading it. This post procured by you is very useful for accurate planning.

  649. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!

  653. Well I definitely liked studying it. This tip provided by you is very useful for correct planning.

  668. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  681. It is hard to uncover knowledgeable men and women within this topic, nevertheless you be understood as guess what takes place you are discussing! Thanks

  682. This very blog is without a doubt entertaining and amusing. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks!

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.