POSTO É ASSALTADO DUAS VEZES NO MESMO DIA EM MACHADO

O sábado (22) foi de puro prejuízo para o Posto Brasão, localizado na rodovia BR 267, em Machado. O estabelecimento foi alvo de ladrões duas vezes no mesmo dia.
Na madrugada, um homem armado com revólver rendeu o frentista e levou todo o dinheiro que ele tinha. A quantia não foi revelada. À noite, por volta das 20h00, um novo ataque, desta vez feito por um homem armado com uma faca tipo açougueiro com cabo branco. O meliante, de cor negra, 1,70m e com idade aparente de 20 anos de idade, chegou de repente e enquadrou os frentistas, conseguindo tomar-lhes entre R$ 500 e R$ 600 aproximadamente e fugindo em seguida rumo à avenida Ricardo Annoni Filho.
Câmeras de segurança devem ajudar na identificação dos suspeitos dos dois roubos.
