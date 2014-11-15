POSTO DE COMBUSTÍVEIS É ASSALTADO EM SÃO JOÃO DA MATA

O Posto de Combustíveis Monjolo, localizado às margens da rodovia MG 179, em São João da Mata, foi assaltado por dois homens na noite desta sexta-feira (14). Os bandidos chegaram a pé, um deles armado com um revólver, já anunciando o roubo. Eles renderam o frentista e a proprietária, além de outras pessoas que se encontravam no local. Depois fugiram levando o dinheiro que havia no escritório e também um carro, que segundo as primeiras informações fornecidas à nossa reportagem trata-se de um Chevy Trax.

A Policia Militar ainda estava em rastreamento no momento em que era feita esta nota, e guarnições de várias cidades da região se empenharam nas buscas.

Mais detalhes posteriormente aqui e no Jornal de Poço Fundo.