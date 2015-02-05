POSTE FICA PENDURADO PELOS CABOS NO BAIRRO MÃE RAINHA

Um poste de iluminação está literalmente apenas suspenso pelos próprios na rua Agenor Teodoro Araújo, uma das principais vias do bairro Mãe Rainha. Segundo moradores que preferiram não se identificar, por volta das 20h30 desta sexta-feira (1), um carro escuro, aparentemente um GM Monza, atingiu a base da coluna e este veio abaixo, não caindo no chão por conta dos fortes cabos de energia que passam por ela. O motorista fugiu com o veículo, e ninguém soube dizer de quem se tratava.

A Policia Militar e um funcionário da Cemig isolaram a área, para evitar acidentes. O conserto deverá ocorrer apenas a partir da manhã deste sábado (2)