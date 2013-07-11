PONTOS CRÍTICOS

Não é só a zona rural que contém áreas de difícil acesso ou tráfego praticamente impossibilitado quando a chuva resolve se instalar de vez em Poço Fundo. Alguns pontos do perímetro urbano também apresentam problemas e dificultam a vida de quem precisa passar por eles, como nas proximidades da Borracharia do Fernando, da Marmoraria Poço Fundo e no prolongamento da rua Manoel Abrahão Filho, na chegada para o bairro Mãe Rainha. Bueiro desprotegido, barro, água empoçada e atoleiros são comuns nestes setores, e não é de hoje.