PONTE QUEBRA E CAMINHÃO CAI EM RIO

Um caminhão carregado com brita caiu de uma ponte no bairro Lavrinha. O madeiramento, que já não apresentava boas condições, se quebrou com o peso do veículo. Meio que escondida entre as folhagens de uma árvore, uma placa instalada nas proximidades já alertava sobre o perigo e autorizava apenas a passagem de carros pequenos, mas pelo visto ela não foi vista pelo condutor, que felizmente saiu ileso do sinistro.
O acidente aconteceu no inicio da noite desta quarta-feira (15), mas a Policia Militar só foi informada do fato na manhã desta quinta-feira (16). Tratores da empresa proprietária do utilitário foram utilizados para retirá-lo da água. A cabine ficou totalmente amassada, e isso levou muita gente a duvidar que alguém tivesse saído vivo de dentro dela.
A conexão onde ocorreu o tombamento era uma das poucas ainda usadas por motoristas, principalmente os que precisavam desviar da Ponte do Zé André, ainda com as obras paralisadas. Moradores afirmam temer novos acidentes e que muitos bairros acabem simplesmente ilhados, pois outras ligações da região estão em situação igual ou pior à do local da queda.
Vale lembrar ainda que já está começando o movimento para a panha de café, o que deve aumentar ainda mais o fluxo de caminhões pesados em muitos setores considerados críticos.
Cabine do veículo ficou totalmente amassada
Tamanho do buraco que ficou dá noção do quanto o madeiramento está podre

 

Carga de brita se perdeu no rio

 

Uma placa que avisa sobre o perigo está praticamente escondida entre as folhagens

