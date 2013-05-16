PONTE QUEBRA E CAMINHÃO CAI EM RIO

Um caminhão carregado com brita caiu de uma ponte no bairro Lavrinha. O madeiramento, que já não apresentava boas condições, se quebrou com o peso do veículo. Meio que escondida entre as folhagens de uma árvore, uma placa instalada nas proximidades já alertava sobre o perigo e autorizava apenas a passagem de carros pequenos, mas pelo visto ela não foi vista pelo condutor, que felizmente saiu ileso do sinistro.

O acidente aconteceu no inicio da noite desta quarta-feira (15), mas a Policia Militar só foi informada do fato na manhã desta quinta-feira (16). Tratores da empresa proprietária do utilitário foram utilizados para retirá-lo da água. A cabine ficou totalmente amassada, e isso levou muita gente a duvidar que alguém tivesse saído vivo de dentro dela.

A conexão onde ocorreu o tombamento era uma das poucas ainda usadas por motoristas, principalmente os que precisavam desviar da Ponte do Zé André, ainda com as obras paralisadas. Moradores afirmam temer novos acidentes e que muitos bairros acabem simplesmente ilhados, pois outras ligações da região estão em situação igual ou pior à do local da queda.

Vale lembrar ainda que já está começando o movimento para a panha de café, o que deve aumentar ainda mais o fluxo de caminhões pesados em muitos setores considerados críticos.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Cabine do veículo ficou totalmente amassada

Tamanho do buraco que ficou dá noção do quanto o madeiramento está podre

Carga de brita se perdeu no rio