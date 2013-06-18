PONTE DO MEDO

Numa rápida passagem pelo novo loteamento e pela estrada que leva ao bairro da Piedade, nossa reportagem flagrou cenas que comprovam a precariedade do estado em que se encontra a conhecida Ponte Azul, uma pequena passagem sobre o poluído Rio Machadinho que, se vier a quebrar, pode causar uma grande tragédia. O medo já tomou conta de alguns motoristas, como o de um ônibus escolar, que prefere fazer com que os alunos transportados façam a travessia a pé do que se arriscar com todos dentro do veículo. O mesmo cuidado não é (e muitas vezes nem tem como ser) tomado por caminhoneiros e outros motoristas que transportam cargas pela via.
