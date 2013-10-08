PONTE AZUL LIBERADA PARA O TRÁFEGO

by admin

Está enfim liberado o tráfego na Ponte Azul. A importante ligação entre a zona urbana de Poço Fundo e bairros como a Piedade, Luzias e Gonçalves, dentre outros, teve as obras de reforma geral concluídas neste sábado.  Só ficou faltando a proteção lateral, que deve ser feita nos próximos dias.

Como antecipou o engenheiro Humberto Penha à nossa reportagem, a passagem foi elevada e agora conta com cabeças de concreto e vigas robustas para suportar o peso de veículos de grande porte. Além disso, a ponte antiga ainda serve, de certa maneira, como mais um apoio para o novo piso.

Portanto, a boa noticia do fim semana está dada, especialmente para quem estava precisando dar uma volta imensa para chegar a pontos relativamente próximos da cidade.

 

 

