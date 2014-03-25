POLIESPORTIVO VIRA “BOCA DE FUMO”

Já não bastasse o péssimo visual produzido por um espaço público totalmente abandonado, sem indicativo de reforma ou mesmo de demolição, o Ginásio Poliesportivo Gavinão agora também causa agora preocupação e medo em boa parte dos que residem no bairro Nova Gimirim. Denúncias apontam que viciados tem invadido o espaço para fazer uso de entorpecentes e para prostituição, e que determinados horários se tornaram perigosos para quem passa pela área.
Alguns moradores afirmam que o problema já está ocorrendo há meses. Os usuários, em sua maioria adolescentes, se aproveitam do abandono para fumar crack e maconha no local, enquanto outros vigiam disfarçadamente os acessos. Na iminência de qualquer aproximação de viatura policial, eles se espalham rapidamente, mas voltam logo que se sentem seguros novamente.
O Poliesportivo foi fechado para reforma ainda no final da administração anterior, mas apenas placas de propaganda do Governo Federal, sobre o trabalho que nunca foi realizado, indicam que um dia houve essa intenção. Enquanto o espaço é utilizado para práticas ilícitas, as crianças e adolescentes do bairro continuam sem opções para a prática de esportes.
Repassaremos o problema à Prefeitura (Já fizemos algumas tentativas via telefone nesta manhã, mas ainda não fomos atendidos) e você terá detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
