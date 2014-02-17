POLICIAL MILITAR FICA FERIDO APÓS AGRESSÃO DE MENOR

Um policial militar ficou ferido após receber uma forte pancada na cabeça, desferido por um menor, enquanto atendia a uma ocorrência de agressão no bairro Mãe Rainha, na tarde deste domingo (16). Ele teve que ser medicado, mas passa bem. Tudo começou quando um adolescente de 17 anos acionou a guarnição de plantão, informando que seu irmão, de 19, o havia agredido. Os policiais foram ao local e, após ouvir relato da vítima, deram voz de prisão ao autor, que resistiu violentamente. Durante a luta pra contê-lo, outro irmão, de 16 anos, aproveitou-se do momento em que a tonfa do policial caiu ao chão e a pegou, imediatamente atingindo-o na cabeça e causando-lhe um corte na testa. Em seguida, o infrator fugiu e se escondeu na casa de sua tia. Os outros militares também sofreram escoriações, mas o agressor mais velho foi detido. O menor, após intercessão de sua familia, se entregou. Todos passaram por atendimento médico e depois seguiram para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para as demais providências. Já se sabe, no entanto, que o adolescente, como em tantos outros casos, foi liberado aos seus “responsáveis”, após definição de que a sua ação seria alvo apenas de um TCO (Termo Circunstanciado de Ocorrência). Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.