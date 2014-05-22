POLICIA RECUPERA PRODUTOS FURTADOS DE PROVEDOR DE INTERNET

admin

POLICIA RECUPERA PRODUTOS FURTADOS DE PROVEDOR DE INTERNET

Um jovem de 22 anos, suspeito de ter invadido o local onde ficam as instalações de um provedor de internet de Poço Fundo, por quatro vezes em pouco mais de um mês,  foi detido na tarde desta quarta-feira (21), no bairro Mãe Rainha. Na residência dele, foram encontradas baterias, carregadores e câmeras furtadas da empresa, que era sempre o seu alvo preferencial em todas as incursões.
O cumprimento do mandado de busca e apreensão, solicitado pelo delegado Éder Neves e expedido pelo Juizado da Comarca, foi feito em conjunto pela Policia Civil e pela Policia Militar. A princípio, o suspeito, que tinha umas das baterias instalada no seu veículo, afirmou que a havia comprado, mas logo confessou onde estava o restante do material e também a autoria dos furtos.
Como não houve flagrante, o rapaz irá aguardar, em liberdade, o resultado do inquérito aberto pela Delegacia de Poço Fundo, que sem dúvida terminará em indiciamento por furto qualificado.
Detalhes deste caso você confere na próxima edição do JPF.

