POLICIA PROMOVE “DIA DO CAÇADOR” EM POÇO FUNDO

Em operações simultâneas, as Policias Militar e Civil de Poço Fundo deram resposta a denúncias de tráfico de drogas e posse ilegal de armas no município, na manhã desta quinta-feira (01). Dois suspeitos de atuarem no comércio de entorpecentes foram presos.



Na ação mais impressionante, a Policia Militar, em cumprimento de mandado de busca e apreensão, recolheu várias espingardas, revólveres e pistolas (comum e de pressão), além de uma grande quantidade de munições de vários calibres e até silenciadores, em uma residência da rua Tiradentes. O dono do material não foi encontrado.

Na rua José Evangelista dos Anjos, outra equipe de militares conseguiu prender um jovem de 26 anos, suspeito de distribuir maconha e crack pela cidade. Na casa dele foram encontradas drogas e dinheiro proveniente do tráfico. O rapaz ainda era alvo de outro mandado, solicitado pela Policia Civil, que ao chegar no local e notar que a PM já estava atuando ali, seguiu para outro endereço, conseguindo deter mais um suspeito, que pode ter ligação com o primeiro detido. Com ele, também foram encontrados pequenos tabletes de maconha e material para dolagem.

Tudo foi encaminhado à Delegacia de Poço Fundo, para as devidas providências.

Detalhes e números finais de cada ação em nossa próxima edição do JPF.