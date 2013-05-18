POLICIA PROCURA POR VEÍCULOS FURTADOS

|Veículos furtados são semelhantes a este – Foto Ilustrativa
A Policia está à procura de dois carros que foram furtados entre a manhã desta sexta-feira (17) e a madrugada deste sábado (18), em Machado e Carvalhópolis. Ambos são da mesma marca e modelo, e têm placas de Machado.
O primeiro furto aconteceu defronte o pastifício Santa Amália, às margens da BR 267. O Fiat Uno Mille Way Economy, ano 2010, modelo 2011, com placas HES – 4262, estava num estacionamento aberto, quando foi surrupiado por ladrões.
O segundo ato criminoso ocorreu em Carvalhópolis, durante a festa do Peão. O dono de outro Fiat Uno Mille Way Economy, com placas HJR – 4853, só percebeu que havia perdido seu veículo por volta das 04h30, quando foi pegá-lo para ir embora da festa.
Se você tiver qualquer informação que possa ajudar na localização destes carros ou dos autores dos furtos, denuncie. Ligue para o 181 ou para o 190.
