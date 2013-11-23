POLICIA MILITAR RECUPERA MAIS PRODUTOS FURTADOS NA ZONA RURAL

A Policia Militar de Poço Fundo conseguiu recuperar mais um grande número de produtos que provavelmente foram levados por ladrões de fazendas e sítios da região. Na tarde deste sábado (23), a guarnição que estava de serviço retornou à Fazenda Grão Mogol, após receber informações de que haveria farto material, de origem ilícita, escondido numa área próxima ao local onde foi preso, na manhã de sexta-feira (22), um dos suspeitos de compor um bando que praticava repetidas invasões em propriedades rurais do município, de Machado e de Carvalhópolis.

No local, os militares encontraram motores, uma picadeira e uma moto, dentre outros objetos. Boa parte dos equipamentos e o veículo foram reconhecidos pelas vitimas que acompanhavam os policiais, e teriam sido subtraídos de dois sítios localizados em Carvalhópolis recentemente.

Tudo foi levado à sede do Pelotão de Poço Fundo, para os devidos levantamentos e posterior encaminhamento à Delegacia local.

LADRÃO PRESO – Um homem de 31 anos foi preso pela Policia Militar na manhã deste sábado (23) , após furtar R$ 200 de um vendedor. A vítima havia esquecido a carteira dentro de seu veículo, quando procedia venda num açougue da rua prefeito Edgard Ferreira, e o “mão-leve” se aproveitou da bobeira para praticar o crime. Depois, ainda teria entrado no estabelecimento perguntando por produtos, aproveitando para deixar a carteira no balcão.

A PM foi acionada depois que a vítima percebeu que estava faltando parte de seu dinheiro, e com informações sobre a presença do meliante, já conhecido mas que nunca tinha ido ao estabelecimento antes, o abordou na Praça Tancredo Neves. Com ele foram encontrados R$ 185, produto do crime. O rapaz disse que havia gasto R$ 5 para comprar uma cerveja e R$ 10 para pagar uma dívida.

O ladrão foi levado pela guarnição de plantão para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, onde teve o flagrante ratificado.