POLICIA MILITAR INICIA IMPLANTAÇÃO DA REDE DE VIZINHOS PROTEGIDOS EM POÇO FUNDO

by admin

O comando da Policia Militar de Poço Fundo iniciará conversações com moradores para a implantação da Rede de Vizinhos Protegidos na cidade. A proposta é iniciar este trabalho no bairro Nova Gimirim e depois espalhar a novidade por todo o município. Por isso, todos os moradores estão sendo convidados a participar, na próxima quinta-feira (7), de um reunião na Câmara Municipal, onde serão explicados os detalhes desta novidade e sobre como as pessoas podem participar.

A Rede

A idéia essencial da Rede de Vizinhos Protegidos será “vizinho protegendo vizinho”, oportunidade em que cada pessoa passará a ser uma “câmera viva” atuando de forma mútua e comprometida, alertando a todos os componentes do laço sobre a presença de pessoas e veículos suspeitos, por intermédio de sinais sonoros, e outras estratégias, impedindo que infratores se utilizem do fator surpresa, dificultando, assim, sua atuação. Dessa forma sempre deverá haver uma conexão com a polícia, garantindo o repasse de informações diretas aos agentes que compõem o sistema de defesa social, que por sua vez, direcionarão suas atuações pontualmente onde for necessário.
O ganho principal com esta proposta é aproximar comunidade e as forças de segurança, desenvolvendo atividades que compreendem estratégias aparentemente simples, bem organizadas, de fácil execução, eficientes, de baixo custo, elevado valor social e que reforçam a presença, através da aproximação direta e constante, da Polícia Militar junto à população ordeira e pacífica de Poço Fundo.
Redes de Vizinhos Protegidos” são especificamente o conjunto de pessoas organizadas para executarem ações sistematizadas. Seu objetivo é o de melhorar as relações entre vizinhos, despertar a consciência solidária e incentivar a vigilância informal, coibindo a ação de possíveis criminosos e garantindo a segurança pessoal e patrimonial por meio de pequenas mudanças de comportamento e compartilhamento de informações de interesse para a segurança. Possibilita que o policial-militar conheça a comunidade e vice versa.
A participação de cada cidadão é fundamental para a prevenção da criminalidade. Não ficar“esperando ou apenas cobrando” por atitudes e ações do poder público, mas interagir, principalmente em ações integradas e objetivas.

• Confira alguns dos objetivos da Rede no estado:

– Reduzir os índices de criminalidade nos locais onde serão implementadas as ações

– Recuperar cada vez mais a sensação de segurança, aumentando a confiança da população na PMMG.

– Criar em cada cidadão o sentimento de participação solidária e voluntária, onde cada pessoa passaria a ser uma “Câmera Viva” e, consequentemente, compartilhem informações, com a Polícia Militar, referentes à Segurança Pública.

– Garantir de fato à população, a sua segurança, fazendo com que a mesma volte a ocupar os espaços públicos, ruas, calçadas e praças, gerando oportunidade de interação e criação de vínculos entre os moradores daquela região, buscando um sentimento de pertencimento nos envolvidos com a proposta.

– Transmitir à população orientações e dicas básicas de segurança que contribuam para que possa haver mudanças de comportamentos, fazendo com que todos adotem procedimentos que evitem a oportunidade de serem “possíveis” vítimas em potencial, e passem a ser agentes de sua própria segurança.

• Fatores que justificam a criação da Rede de Vizinhos Protegidos e demais Redes de Proteção:

– Distanciamento da comunidade em geral;

– Menos vigilância, mais crime

– Desvalorização imobiliária e perda de oportunidades

– Vida em comunidade

– Queda na qualidade de Vida

O resultado será a garantia da paz social dos cidadãos de bem, fazendo com que se inverta uma situação muito comum até pouco tempo atrás: o indivíduo recluso em sua casa, temeroso de sair às ruas e o infrator confiante na sua provável impunidade, agindo de forma agressiva  e, não raras às vezes, ostensivamente.
A relação da comunidade deve ser de extrema confiança e respeito, existindo uma referência direta entre os policiais e a comunidade. Assim, se acionados através de telefones previamente repassados, ou via 190, a presença da Polícia Militar deverá ser imediata, o que reforçará a relação entre as partes.

