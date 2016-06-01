POLICIA MILITAR DE POÇO FUNDO IMPEDE TRANSFERÊNCIA DE CARGA ROUBADA EM SÃO PAULO

A Policia Militar de Poço Fundo conseguiu impedir o que poderia ser a transferência de uma carga roubada de café, na área de um galpão abandonado às margens da rodovia MG 179, na madrugada desta quarta-feira (1). Os militares foram acionados por um caminhoneiro, que viu um conteiner sendo levado para o local e encontrou outro às margens da via.

Um grupo de suspeitos fugiu com a chegada da viatura, deixando para trás dois carros, um caminhão-trator (popular cavalinho) e duas carretas, com cerca de 60 mil quilos de café no total, ao que parece roubadas no Estado de São Paulo.

As averiguações continuam em busca do proprietário e do motorista do caminhão, bem como dos envolvidos no possível crime.

Fotos: Toninho Rodrigues