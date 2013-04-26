POLICIA MARCA PRESENÇA NA ZONA RURAL

Uma grande operação de prevenção e combate à criminalidade na zona rural foi desencadeada na manhã desta sexta-feira nos bairros Quebra Machado e Limeira. Policiais Civis de Poço Fundo e de Machado, com apoio da Policia Militar, cumpriram mandados em duas residências, em busca de pistas que levem à autoria de vários furtos cometidos na região.

Os locais das “visitas” foram escolhidos após investigações realizadas sob direção do delegado Éder Roberto Neves, de Poço Fundo. O seu colega Juliano Lago, do setor de crimes contra o patrimônio da Delegacia de Machado, também participou dos trabalhos.

Nenhum produto foi apreendido, mas várias informações foram levantadas e serão anexadas a alguns inquéritos que ainda estão em andamento na Delegacia gimirinense.

