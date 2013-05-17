POLICIA FAZ “LIMPEZA” NA CADEIA DE MACHADO

by admin

A Policia Civil, em conjunto com a Policia Militar e Agentes da SUAP, promoveu, mais uma vez, uma grande limpeza na Cadeia de Machado, na manhã desta sexta-feira (17). Foram apreendidos celulares, chip, carregador e cerca de meio quilo de maconha em pelo menos três celas da unidade. Um agente prisional foi preso, acusado de facilitar a entrada de produtos ilícitos na unidade.
Detalhes nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF, em especial na Gazeta Machadense deste sábado (18).

 

 

 

 

