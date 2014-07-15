POLÍCIA E IBAMA ATUAM EM CONJUNTO NA REGIÃO

Esta terça-feira (15) foi um dia de ações em conjunto entre as Polícias Civil, Militar e Ambiental na região, com apoio do Ibama (Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis). Em Poço Fundo, oito pássaros foram apreendidos no Centro da cidade, numa operação realizada por policiais civis e militares. O dono dos bichinhos é criador cadastrado, mas as aves foram recolhidas porque havia suspeita de adulteração em anilhas e algumas outras irregularidades. O rapaz foi conduzido à Delegacia para dar as devidas explicações.

Em Machado, no bairro Santa Helena, um homem tinha três azulões e uma maritaca em gaiolas, mas sem nenhuma documentação que o autorizasse a mantê-los em cativeiro. Os pássaros foram apreendidos pela Polícia Ambiental e entregues ao fiscal do Ibama, que ainda estava em Poço Fundo. O proprietário foi conduzido à Delegacia de Machado.

