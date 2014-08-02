POLICIA DE MACHADO RECUPERA TRATORES DE PROCEDÊNCIA DUVIDOSA

by admin

Denúncias anônimas levaram as Policias Civil e Militar de Machado à localização de máquinas agrícolas que podem ter sido furtados na região.  Seis tratores estavam escondidos em uma plantação do bairro rural Caixetas, e foram apreendidos durante o dia desta sexta-feira (1).  À noite, ocorreram mais duas recuperações.
Até o momento, ainda não há confirmação se os veículos são mesmo furtados, mas todos são de procedência duvidosa e foram removidos ao pátio credenciado, para as devidas apurações.
Até o fechamento desta nota, os policiais ainda continuavam efetuando buscas, pois havia informações de que havia outras máquinas escondidas pela região.
Aguardamos o resultado deste trabalho, e repassaremos detalhes em breve.

 

 

 

 

 

 

