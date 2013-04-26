POLICIA CIVIL RECUPERA PRODUTOS FURTADOS E APREENDE ARMA

Numa ação do setor de combate a crimes contra o patrimônio, chefiado pelo delegado Juliano Lago, a Policia Civil de Machado conseguiu recuperar, no final da tarde desta sexta-feira (26), um notebook e um celular produtos de furto. Na mesma ação, também foi apreendida uma arma de fogo.

Os aparelhos haviam sido levados de uma residência da cidade recentemente, mas as informações sobre os donos e também o local onde houve a recuperação ainda são mantidos em sigilo, para não atrapalhar as investigações. Durante as buscas, um homem que teria a casa revistada entregou aos policiais um revólver calibre 38, sem munição. Ele acabou detido por posse ilegal de arma, mas não é considerado suspeito pelo furto.

