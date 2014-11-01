Um trabalho realizado em conjunto pela Policia Civil de Poço Fundo e de Machado levou à recuperação de uma Toyota Hilux em São João da Mata, na tarde desta segunda-feira (11). Segundo primeiras informações, a caminhonete havia sido roubada no interior do estado de São Paulo.
Um homem de 37 anos, que estava com o utilitário e em princípio é suspeito de receptação, conseguiu escapar da abordagem policial, mas deixou para trás seus documentos pessoais. Ele já era investigado pela Delegacia de Poço Fundo. O carro já havia sido modificado e estava com a mesma identificação de outra caminhonete, também do interior paulista.
Continuamos acompanhando o caso e você terá detalhes em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.
POLICIA CIVIL RECUPERA CAMINHONETE ROUBADA
