POLICIA CIVIL RECUPERA ANIMAIS ADQUIRIDOS MEDIANTE ESTELIONATO

Uma operação deflagrada nesta quinta-feira (28) pela Policia Civil resultou na
recuperação de seis equinos que haviam sido adquiridos de forma fraudulenta no Rio
de Janeiro. Quatro deles estavam em Poço Fundo e outros dois em Carvalhópolis. Os
animais, alguns deles com valor que ultrapassa os R$ 30 mil, teriam sido
arrematados em um leilão, mas o autor da compra teria utilizado documentos falsos
para realizar o negócio.
De acordo com o delegado Eder Neves, as investigações deste caso começaram há
alguns meses, e foram intensificadas nesta quinta, quando, com a presença de
representantes da empresa leiloira, os cavalos, potros e éguas foram localizados e
reconhecidos.
Várias pessoas foram levadas à delegacia para prestar esclarecimentos: um homem
responsável pelo transporte dos animais até Poço Fundo e Carvalhópolis, dois que
cuidavam dos equinos em uma baia, um que havia adquirido uma égua do suposto
estelionatário e um primo do suspeito. Embora boa parte dos conduzidos seja
considerada suspeita e outra é tratada apenas como testemunha, o próprio delegado
já antecipou que a ampla maioria pode ter sido tão enganada quanto a empresa de
leilões.
O homem apontado como responsável pelos negócios ilícitos, cuja identidade será
mantida em sigilo por hora, prometeu se apresentar na próxima semana.
Detalhes em breve aqui e na próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.
