POLICIA CIVIL RECUPERA ANIMAIS ADQUIRIDOS MEDIANTE ESTELIONATO

Uma operação deflagrada nesta quinta-feira (28) pela Policia Civil resultou na

recuperação de seis equinos que haviam sido adquiridos de forma fraudulenta no Rio

de Janeiro. Quatro deles estavam em Poço Fundo e outros dois em Carvalhópolis. Os

animais, alguns deles com valor que ultrapassa os R$ 30 mil, teriam sido

arrematados em um leilão, mas o autor da compra teria utilizado documentos falsos

para realizar o negócio.

De acordo com o delegado Eder Neves, as investigações deste caso começaram há

alguns meses, e foram intensificadas nesta quinta, quando, com a presença de

representantes da empresa leiloira, os cavalos, potros e éguas foram localizados e

reconhecidos.

Várias pessoas foram levadas à delegacia para prestar esclarecimentos: um homem

responsável pelo transporte dos animais até Poço Fundo e Carvalhópolis, dois que

cuidavam dos equinos em uma baia, um que havia adquirido uma égua do suposto

estelionatário e um primo do suspeito. Embora boa parte dos conduzidos seja

considerada suspeita e outra é tratada apenas como testemunha, o próprio delegado

já antecipou que a ampla maioria pode ter sido tão enganada quanto a empresa de

leilões.

O homem apontado como responsável pelos negócios ilícitos, cuja identidade será

mantida em sigilo por hora, prometeu se apresentar na próxima semana.

Detalhes em breve aqui e na próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.