POLICIA CIVIL PROCURA DONOS DE OBJETOS ROUBADOS

Uma operação realizada pela Policia Militar na zona rural entre Poço Fundo e Machado resultou na apreensão de diversos materiais e equipamentos que podem ser fruto de invasões de bandidos a residências na região, especialmente em sítios, chácaras e fazendas, e agora a Policia Civil de Poço Fundo está a procura dos proprietários que se tornaram vitimas.
Dentre os produtos, estão implementos agrícolas, defensivos, caixas de ferramentas, botijões de gás, fogão tipo camping, utensílios domésticos (inclusive grandes panelas de alumínio), receptores de parabólicas, bolsas com diversas ferramentas, roçadeira e equipamentos de som, dentre eles um conjunto Sony de alta performance.
Se você foi vitima de ladrões recentemente ou há tempos atrás, principalmente na roça, pode procurar a Delegacia de Poço fundo, de preferência com documentos que comprovam a posse do produto ou fez boletim de ocorrência após o crime, citando a posse do objeto ou equipamento. Se tiver alguém que possa lhe acompanhar como testemunha, facilita ainda mais este trabalho.
A Delegacia de Poço Fundo está localizada na avenida Dr. Lélio de Almeida, 93, Centro, com atendimento das 8h00 ao meio-dia e das 14h00 às 18h00.
As fotos abaixo dão um panorama geral das apreensões. A partir da próxima segunda-feira (25), postaremos imagens mais específicas de cada conjunto de produtos.
