POLÍCIA CIVIL PRENDE TRAFICANTES EM POÇOS DE CALDAS

A Polícia Civil de Poços de Caldas prendeu, na manhã desta quinta (19), dois indivíduos suspeitos de atuarem no tráfico de drogas. A ação foi desencadeada por uma equipe da 1ª Delegacia Adjunta de Repressão a Assaltos e a Organizações Criminosas daquela cidade, chefiada pelo delegado Hernanni Perez e composta pelos investigadores Juventino, Gregório, Joel, Milan, contando ainda com o apoio do investigador Weliton, da Delegacia de Andradas.

Segundo informações da própria Polícia, o grupo vinha investigando os indivíduos Antônio Willian Simões, vulgo Tony (36 anos), e Jairo Costa (33), que eram suspeitos da prática do crime de tráfico de entorpecentes em Poços de Caldas.

Durante as diligências investigativas foi constatado que Jairo repassava drogas a Tony, para que o mesmo realizasse a venda direta ao varejo. Na manhã de hoje, apesar de se tratar de feriado, a equipe não cessou os trabalhos, tendo feito campana nas proximidades da casa de Tony, quando avistaram Jairo chegando para buscá-lo.

O veículo dos suspeitos foi seguido à distância até os limites de Andradas – MG e Santo Antônio do Jardim – SP, tendo os policiais se posicionado nas proximidades da divisa, aguardando o retorno.

Por volta das 13h15, a equipe visualizou o Peugeot 307 de Jairo retornando para território mineiro, sendo ele novamente seguido à distância. Ao adentrarem na área urbana de Poços de Caldas, foi procedida sua abordagem na Avenida Alcoa, próximo ao Poliesportivo Juca Cobra.

No decorrer da busca pessoal foram encontrados, no bolso da bermuda de Tony, dez pinos eppendorf contendo substância semelhante a cocaína e a quantia de R$ 42,00 (quarenta e dois reais). No veículo ainda foi pego um tablete contendo aproximadamente 470 gramas de cocaína, escondidos no painel do mesmo.

Os suspeitos confessaram a prática do crime, alegando que compraram a droga em Mogi Guaçu – SP, pelo valor de R$ 5.500, e, conforme Jairo, conseguiriam arrecadar R$ 8 mil com a venda da droga.

Os dois foram presos e autuados pelos crimes de tráfico ilícito de entorpecentes e associação para o tráfico.