POLÍCIA CIVIL PRENDE TRAFICANTE MACHADENSE NO BAIRRO NOVA GIMIRIM

Dois rapazes de 18 e de 19 anos foram detidos pela Polícia Civil durante operação realizada no bairro Nova Gimirim, na manhã desta sexta-feira (25). Um deles, de Machado, foi preso em flagrante, por suspeita de estar atuando no tráfico de entorpecentes.

Os policiais chegaram ao local onde estavam os jovens após denúncias de que num conjunto de residências de aluguel estaria ocorrendo venda de drogas. Depois de um período de investigações, uma “visita” foi feita aos suspeitos, com mandado de busca e apreensão. Na casa onde eles estavam foram encontradas várias trouxinhas de cocaína e material utilizado na dolagem do pó, além de uma faca.

Tudo foi apreendido e levado para a Delegacia de Poço Fundo, onde estão em andamento as providências cabíveis.

