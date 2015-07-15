POLICIA CIVIL PRENDE MAIS UM LÍDER DO TRÁFICO EM MACHADO

Uma operação da Policia Civil, iniciada na noite desta terça-feira (14), resultou na prisão de três pessoas, suspeitas de participação no tráfico de drogas em Machado. Os trabalhos só foram encerrados na madrugada da quarta-feira (15), com a ratificação do flagrante dos envolvidos.

Na abordagem a um dos suspeitos, de 32 anos, os investigadores encontraram dois tabeletes de maconha, e a partir daí começou a procurar por outros envolvidos. Não demorou para que um jovem de 22 anos também fosse detido e, em seguida, todos fossem à residência de outro homem, de 44 anos, apontado como lider do bando. Lá, com acompanhamento de um advogado e testemunhas, foi localizado mais um grande tablete de maconha, dinheiro e outros objetos suspeitos. No veículo usado pelos primeiros presos, também foram encontradas duas buchas da erva.

O trio foi encaminhado à Cadeia de Machado, onde agora se encontra à disposição da Justiça.

Os detalhes de toda a ação você terá nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.