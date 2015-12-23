POLICIA CIVIL PRENDE (DE NOVO) JOVEM CONHECIDO POR CONDUTA VIOLENTA

Uma operação da Policia Civil, realizada em Poço Fundo na manhã desta quarta-feira (23) com participação de policiais do município e de Machado, resultou em mais um cumprimento de mandado de prisão conta Miller Rafael da Silva (23 anos). O jovem, acusado de cometer diversos crimes, principalmente de lesão corporal, desta vez foi detido por suspeita de envolvimento em um assalto, no qual um comerciante foi violentamente agredido. Esta foi sua terceira ida para a cadeia em torno de um ano.
A conduta do rapaz é amplamente conhecida na cidade. Ele já havia sido preso por agressão, mas conseguiu a liberdade provisória e simplesmente voltou a delinquir, se envolvendo em novas brigas e atacando violentamente a ex-namorada, sendo por isso detido pela segunda vez, de forma preventiva, em setembro deste ano. Naquela ocasião, a Juiza Fernanda Machado afirmou que se Miller continuasse em liberdade, certamente voltaria a cometer delitos, aterrorizando a pacata população poço-fundense. “A garantia da ordem pública, assim, se impõe, justificando a custódia cautelar”, dizia o texto do mandado. Pelo visto, a ‘profecia’ se confirmou, pois bastou o suspeito voltar às ruas para, segundo denúncias, se juntar a outros delinquentes e promover o roubo. Ele nega participação em qualquer crime e afirma que estava trabalhando nos últimos dias.
Esta terceira prisão é temporária (cinco dias) que pode ser renovada ou transformada em preventiva, se o inquérito em andamento na Delegacia de Poço Fundo levantar dados que justifiquem a mudança.
Estupro de vulnerável
Outros cinco mandados de busca e apreensão foram cumpridos pela cidade e na zona rural, mas nada de ilícito foi encontrado. No entanto, numa das residências, a Policia constatou que o investigado, que tem em torno de 21 anos, dormia com uma menor de apenas 13 anos, apresentada como sua namorada. Por conta disso, o jovem, a mãe dele e a garota foram conduzidos à Delegacia, por determinação do delegado Eder Neves, pois se for confirmado o envolvimento sexual, por conta da idade da menina o caso pode ser enquadrado como estupro de vulnerável.
Continuamos acompanhando o caso e em breve repassaremos mais detalhes.
